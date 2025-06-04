Saudi authorities have stopped more than 2 lakh people from entering Mecca for Hajj. The authorities have taken this big step after considering multiple factors. This year, authorities have also banned entry of children under the age of 12.

It is that time of the year when Muslims across the world get ready for their annual holy pilgrimage, Hajj. Considered as one of the five pillars of Islam, Hajj is a pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia that takes place every year. During this holy time, Muslims will perform the rituals and prayers, a tradition continuing for more than 1,400 years. However, Saudi authorities have stopped more than 2 lakh people from entering Mecca for Hajj.

The authorities have taken this big step after considering multiple factors.

Saudi Arabia’s decision to stop over 2 lakh Muslims for Hajj

The authorities in Saudi Arabia have taken a decision to prevent over 2,69,000, nearly 2.7 lakh, Muslim pilgrims from entering Mecca for Hajj 2025 in an attempt to prevent large-scale entry of unauthorised pilgrims, said an Associated Press report. According to officials, the action is also aimed at reducing overcrowding to ensure the protection of the legal Muslim pilgrims.

This action has a big significance in the context of massive deaths occurred during the 2024 Hajj which took place, according to the government, because of overcrowding during the extreme heat in the summers and also because of large scale entry of those without any official permit. Over 1,300 people died during the Hajj, 83% of which, said Saudi Health Minister Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel were those without permits. The majority of them walked long distances in cruel heat to perform rituals.

Ban on underage children in Hajjj

The large amount of figure stopped from entering Mecca shows an alarming number of unofficial entries. As of now, approximately 1.4 million pilgrims are officially registered in Mecca with more to arrive in the coming days.

Officials have clarified that pilgrims with valid permits will be allowed even in the case of local residents. Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Omari said, “The pilgrim is in our sight, and anyone who disobeys is in our hands.” In the view of deaths and intense heat, the authorities have become stricter and laid rules regarding entry of pilgrims. Chidren under the age of 12 are banned from undertaking Hajj. In April this year, the government had suspended short-term visa issuance for 14 countries, including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Egypt, to prevent unauthorised travel during Hajj.