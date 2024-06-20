Twitter
World

Hajj 2024: Over 1000 people, including 90 Indians, die in Mecca amid extreme heatwave

Due to the intense heatwave, temperatures have mounted to around 49 degrees Celsius in Mecca.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 05:11 PM IST

The death toll in the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia due to extreme heatwave has climbed to around 1000, AFP reported. According to reports, around 90 Indians were among the 1000 deaths. Hundreds of pilgrims died of dehydration and sunstroke. This year, more than 1.8 million people are participating in the Hajj pilgrimage, according to the Saudi government. Due to the intense heatwave, temperatures have mounted to around 49 degrees Celsius in Mecca. Thousands are also being treated for heatstroke in the country.

Each year, the Hajj draws hundreds of thousands of pilgrims. Among the deaths, around 658 pilgrims were from Egypt. Amid intense heatwave, Hajj officials have asked pilgrims to carry umbrellas and stay hydrated. Several pilgrims are reported to be missing too. Saudi Arabia has spent billions of dollars on crowd control and safety measures for those attending the annual five-day pilgrimage, but the sheer number of participants makes ensuring their safety difficult. Mosque in Mecca home to the cube-shaped Kaaba that Muslims pray towards five times a day, and the Prophet's Mosque in the nearby city of Medina.

