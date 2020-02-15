Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of 26/11 attacks, likely to be released after FATF verdict: Sources

Headlines

Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal-starrer web series Mirzapur to be made into a feature film? Here's what we know

Army jawan, back home on leave, goes missing in Kashmir; massive hunt launched

C Vijayakumar, one of highest paid Indian CEOs, sees salary drop by over Rs 100 crore

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli turns waterboy for Team India as 12th man, viral video wins hearts

This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli turns waterboy for Team India as 12th man, viral video wins hearts

This Indian film earned Rs 5000 crore at box-office, not DDLJ, Lagaan, Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, KGF2, Pathan, PK, 2.0

Ratan Tata spotted taking rare trip in Tata Harrier SUV, video goes viral

8 most-awaited Bollywood, South, and Hollywood releases in August

AI imagines Marvel superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

AI imagines Star Wars characters in Barbie's signature pink

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

You find a girl for him: Sonia to Haryana women farmers as they ask her to get Rahul married

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Last day is approaching; fans can't keep calm, finale to take place on....

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Sushmita Dev visits relief camps, attacks Amit Shah for inaction

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

Deepika Padukone wears customised Ranveer Singh jacket as they step out to watch RRKPK, netizens call them 'best jodi'

Sonu Nigam birthday: The singer has received his only National Film Award for this song

HomeWorld

World

Hafiz Saeed, mastermind of 26/11 attacks, likely to be released after FATF verdict: Sources

According to informed sources, there are international loopholes in the FATF verdict that would allow Saeed to likely be released.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 15, 2020, 08:46 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistani terrorist and Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed is likely to be released after the verdict by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), according to sources. Saeed, a UN-designated 'global terrorist'' and the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks (aka the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack), was on Wednesday sentenced by a Pakistani court to 11 years' prison in two cases relating to terror financing.

The FATF meeting on February 16 will, in fact, decide whether Pakistan is to be blacklisted for failing to act against terror. Saeed's lawyer has said that the judgment will be challenged in the Lahore High Court. According to informed sources, there are international loopholes in the FATF verdict that would allow Saeed to likely be released.

According to Pakistan-based news agency Dawn, Saeed's counsel argues that his client was convicted for no other reason than due to FATF's "pressure" ahead of its upcoming meeting. The publication further said that besides being involved in foreign theatres and the ensuing opprobrium this has brought to Pakistan, the fact is that LeT- JuD terrorists have also contributed to instability within the country.

Saeed is also the co-founder of LeT and chief of JuD, based mainly in Pakistan.

The Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD)-led LeT has maintained links with the Afghan Taliban and Al Qaeda, as well as with elements that evolved into the Punjabi Taliban.

However, a major point that the conviction of the JuD chief raises is that, in Pakistan, terror groups are proscribed while their leaders and cadres continue to operate as per routine.

Informed sources said that Pakistan Army continues to provide logistics, training, and funds to these terrorist outfits and use them as proxies against its neighbours, India and Afghanistan.

Many of these outfits are engaged in the illegal drugs trade and earn handsome revenue to maintain their cadres. 

The Government of Pakistan in June 2018 made a commitment to work with the FATF to plug the loopholes. But a review by the intergovernmental organisation in October 2019 revealed a "lack of progress" by Pakistan Government to address its terror financing risks. 

The FATF noted that Pakistan had only largely addressed five of the 27 items on the action plan, with varying levels of progress made on the rest.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Court grants former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh 1 day's exemption from personal appearance

Sanjay Dutt turns 64: Wife Maanayata’s emotional tribute melts hearts on social media — ‘Happy birthday my best half’

Ahead of 30th birthday, Kiara Advani leaves for trip with Sidharth Malhotra, drops adorable selfie from airport

Malayalam actress Nithiya Sasi, friend arrested for allegedly extorting, blackmailing 75-year-old man over nude photos

Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE