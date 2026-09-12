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Hafiz Saeed arrest warrant: Jammu court issues warrant against 26/11 mastermind

A fresh legal move against Hafiz Saeed has put the Pakistan-based terror accused back in focus, with investigators putting his alleged role in a Kashmir terror network. Here's what happened.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

Hafiz Saeed arrest warrant: Jammu court issues warrant against 26/11 mastermind
Second NIA warrant issued against Hafiz Saeed. (Pic Credits: X)
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A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Notably, this is the second non-bailable warrant issued against Saeed by the Jammu court in two months. NIA sought action against Saeed in a case related to 'providing weapons, money and directions to terrorists operating in Kashmir valley.'

 

The special NIA court passed the order on September 8. ''Keeping in view the facts that the accused person is at large and the investigating agency has not been able to procure his attendance ordinarily, his motion is allowed. As such a general warrant of arrest (non-bailable) is issued against the accused Hafiz Muhammad Saeed alias Hafiz Muhammad Sahib alias Hafiz Mohd Sayid, a resident of Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan, and is forwarded to DIG, NIA Jammu for execution of the warrant as per procedure prescribed under law,'' reads the Court order.

 

The previous warrant was issued on July 8, related to the Pahalgam Terror Attack on April 22, 2025, under Schedule IV of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and was also the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people.

 

What did NIA tell the Jammu court?

 

The probe agency told the court that Saeed is currently operating in Pakistan and is avoiding his arrest. ''The information is gathered that the said terrorist at present is in Pakistan and deliberately evading his arrest to escape from the clutches of law. Therefore, the NIA prays for issuance of non-bailable warrant of arrest against him to initiate further proceedings in the matter,'' NIA told the court.

 

How did Saeed's name emerge in the case?

 

NIA referred to a case from earlier this year where a person was arrested during checking at Gujar Tent Pandach in Ganderbal by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. ''During a personal search of the rider, one Chinese grenade and 15 live rounds and cartridges were recovered from him. On preliminary questioning that said person disclosed his name as Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, a resident of Fazal Haq Colony, Batpora, Srinagar. He failed to produce any valid justification for possessing the arms and ammunition. During the course of the investigation conducted so far, it came to light that the arrested Pakistani terrorists have been found to be associated with LeT/The Resistance Front,'' NIA added.

 

(With agencies inputs)

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