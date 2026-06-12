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Hacker group linked to Iran claims breaching FBI drones to threaten FIFA World Cup

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Hacker group linked to Iran claims breaching FBI drones to threaten FIFA World Cup

A hacker group with connections to Iran claims to have hacked FBI drones and has threatened to target the World Cup that started on Thursday, reported AFP citing a monitoring group Friday.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 07:46 PM IST

Hacker group linked to Iran claims breaching FBI drones to threaten FIFA World Cup
Hacker group linked to Iran claims breaching FBI drones to threaten FIFA World Cup
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A hacker group with connections to Iran claims to have hacked FBI drones and has threatened to target the World Cup that started on Thursday, reported AFP citing a monitoring group Friday. 

The monitoring group, SITE Intelligence Group, that scrutinises jihadist groups, released a statement from Handala saying that they had gained control of “every image and every suspect” captured by first-person view (FPV) drones used by the FBI “for months”. 

Hacker group breaches FBI drones 

The hackers further said the drones used facial recognition and license plate screening to fight counterterrorism. “Better tighten your World Cup security, we don't like some of those teams at all. Don't forget: FPVs are everywhere; you never know when one might end up right in your team's bus,” Handala said in the statement quoted by SITE. 

The FBI has secured World Cup stadiums with drones all around them to protect against unauthorized aircraft. As part of strict security arrangements, operating drones over US stadiums hosting matches has been banned, and the same applies over fan events related to the tournament. 

However, the US Justice Department had already warned of the strong possibility for cyberattacks by Iran as fresh tensions have arisen between the US and Iran after recent exchange of missile strikes on each other’s crucial bases.  

To confirm its claim, Handala released photos and videos that according to it were taken from the hacked drones, but SITE disputed that claim. 

One of those videos, likely appearing as a hacked video, was said to be produced by a software platform in December 2024 to promote a US police department's use of its technology for surveying tornado damage, SITE said. 

Earlier, in March this year, Handala claimed that it hacked the email account of FBI Director Kash Patel and released his personal photos and other material online. 

The State Department has offered a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification of members of the group.

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