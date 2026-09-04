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'Habibi, Come to Iran': Iranian Embassy in Sierra Leone mocks US with 'Minesweeper' video on Strait of Hormuz

The Iranian embassy in Sierra Leone mocked the US with a 35-second animated Minesweeper video on a 3D map of the Strait of Hormuz. This followed the US hitting Iranian rocket launchers on Sunday after clearing mines.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 04, 2026, 08:58 AM IST

'Habibi, Come to Iran': Iranian Embassy in Sierra Leone mocks US with 'Minesweeper' video on Strait of Hormuz
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The Iranian embassy in Sierra Leone has stirred debate online after posting a taunting message on Thursday challenging "Uncle Sam", who is a personified character of the United States, to come to Iran.

"Habibi (Uncle Sam), come to Iran!", the post reads. It is paired with a 35-second animated video of a 3D map of the Strait of Hormuz on which a game of Minesweeper is being played.

The post comes as an exchange of strikes between the US and Iran has increased this week.

US hits rocket launchers over mine-laying plan

An exchange of strikes between the US and Iran has increased this week after the US hit Iranian rocket launchers on an island in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, saying that Iran was planning to use them to shoot mines into the waterway.

The US had only completed clearing sea mines from the strait's international shipping routes last week and American President Donald Trump had said that Iran has been told that any ship or boat placing new mines will be destroyed.

In retaliation, Iran attacked two US military targets in Jordan with ballistic missiles causing "heavy damage". However, Jordan's army said that it had intercepted eight missiles.

Second attack of month, Trump warns of bigger strike

In its second attack of the month, US forces struck Iranian military targets while Iran retaliated across the region, despite a warning from Trump.

"If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!" he wrote on social media.

According to the US Central Command, the military hit IRGC "air defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine laying capabilities, and communications sites".

However, the Iranian state media claimed that the US struck a wedding. "We're aware of the reports, which originated from Iranian state media. The U.S. military never targets civilians, unlike the IRGC," said Timothy Hawkins, the Central Command spokesperson.

The war between the US and Iran has crossed the six-month mark, driven by Trump's stated core objective of preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon

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