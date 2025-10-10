H1B visa: US President Donald Trump introduces new changes, aims to improve..., check new rules

US President Donald Trump has been making changes to the H-1B visa program and the latest one being the proposed rule, “Reforming the H-1B Nonimmigrant Visa Classification Program,” to tightly control immigration rules for foreign employees.

US President Donald Trump has been making changes to the H-1B visa program and the latest one being the proposed rule, “Reforming the H-1B Nonimmigrant Visa Classification Program,” to tightly control immigration rules for foreign employees. The move could potentially change the way US companies hire skilled foreign workers. The program was listed in the Federal Register at the end of September. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the proposal aims to “revise eligibility for cap exemptions, provide greater scrutiny for employers that have violated program requirements, and increase oversight over third-party placements.”

The DHS also said that the changes are meant “to improve the integrity of the H-1B nonimmigrant program and better protect US workers’ wages and working conditions.”

What are the changes proposed by the Trump administration?

According to the new H-1B visa rule, the program allows US employers to hire foreign employees in “specialty occupations.” The new rule proposes to:

-Shorten the definition of “specialty occupation,” which would potentially limit eligibility criteria to jobs requiring degrees in a “directly related specific specialty.”

-Supervision and limiting exemptions from the annual visa cap that presently applies to universities, research institutions, and health care organizations.

-Increase oversight of companies that place workers at client sites.

-Restrict compliance standards for companies that previously violated labor or wage rules.

What are the changes in the H1B visa?

Donald Trump administration had announced a USD 100,000 hike for H1B work visas early in September. This move has angered lakhs of Indian professionals who are seeking to work in the US based on this visa. Days after this, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated there will be “a significant number of changes” in the H1B visa process ahead of February 2026.