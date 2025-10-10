Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

H1B visa: US President Donald Trump introduces new changes, aims to improve..., check new rules

World Mental Health Day 2025: How Gen Z can manage brain stress and improve well-being

Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza Strip, what may happen in next 24 hours?

Who is Maria Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner who beat Donald Trump, why is she in hiding? She is from...

Big snub to US President Donald Trump, Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses Shubman Gill's major Test record with his 7th century, joins elite list featuring Don Bradman

THIS Australian star is excited to share field with Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, calls them..., he is...

Controll movie review: Despite giving dejavu of Holiday, Fateh; Thakur Anoop Singh's war against Rohit Roy's cyber empire entertains

Major avalanche hit Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala, watch video

Asim Munir upset! Why did Pakistan bomb Afghanistan amid Taliban minister’s India visit?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
World Mental Health Day 2025: How Gen Z can manage brain stress and improve well-being

World Mental Health Day 2025: How Gen Z can manage brain stress

Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza Strip, what may happen in next 24 hours?

Israel begins troop withdrawal from Gaza Strip, what may happen in next 1 day?

Who is Maria Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner who beat Donald Trump, why is she in hiding? She is from...

Who is Maria Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner who beat Donald Trump

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeWorld

WORLD

H1B visa: US President Donald Trump introduces new changes, aims to improve..., check new rules

US President Donald Trump has been making changes to the H-1B visa program and the latest one being the proposed rule, “Reforming the H-1B Nonimmigrant Visa Classification Program,” to tightly control immigration rules for foreign employees.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 10, 2025, 03:06 PM IST

H1B visa: US President Donald Trump introduces new changes, aims to improve..., check new rules
US President Donald Trump
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

US President Donald Trump has been making changes to the H-1B visa program and the latest one being the proposed rule, “Reforming the H-1B Nonimmigrant Visa Classification Program,” to tightly control immigration rules for foreign employees. The move could potentially change the way US companies hire skilled foreign workers. The program was listed in the Federal Register at the end of September. According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the proposal aims to “revise eligibility for cap exemptions, provide greater scrutiny for employers that have violated program requirements, and increase oversight over third-party placements.”

The DHS also said that the changes are meant “to improve the integrity of the H-1B nonimmigrant program and better protect US workers’ wages and working conditions.”

What are the changes proposed by the Trump administration?

According to the new H-1B visa rule, the program allows US employers to hire foreign employees in “specialty occupations.” The new rule proposes to:

-Shorten the definition of “specialty occupation,” which would potentially limit eligibility criteria to jobs requiring degrees in a “directly related specific specialty.”

-Supervision and limiting exemptions from the annual visa cap that presently applies to universities, research institutions, and health care organizations.

-Increase oversight of companies that place workers at client sites.

-Restrict compliance standards for companies that previously violated labor or wage rules.

What are the changes in the H1B visa?

Donald Trump administration had announced a USD 100,000 hike for H1B work visas early in September. This move has angered lakhs of Indian professionals who are seeking to work in the US based on this visa. Days after this, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated there will be “a significant number of changes” in the H1B visa process ahead of February 2026. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Is Premanand Ji Maharaj's health deteriorating due to THIS illness? Bigg Boss' Paras Chhabra shares MAJOR update, 'talked to his doctor...'
Is Premanand Ji Maharaj's health deteriorating due to THIS illness?
Rekha was once mocked for her dark skin, called 'witch', molested by director at 15, then went on to become Bollywood's style icon; here’s how
Rekha was once mocked for her dark skin, called 'witch', molested by director at
Is Rolls Royce eyeing to build India as 'home market' amid UK PM Keir Starmer visit? CEO Tufan Erginbilgic says, 'Atmanirbhar Bharat...'
Is Rolls Royce eyeing to build India as 'home market' amid UK PM Keir Starmer..
Sherry Singh Makes History and Gets the First Mrs Universe Crown for India
Sherry Singh Makes History and Gets the First Mrs Universe Crown for India
Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak: Everything you need to know about actor-producer; from corporate employee to TV star
Sara Khan marries Krish Pathak: Everything you need to know about actor-producer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE