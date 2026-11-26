IBM has reportedly stopped sponsoring H-1B visas and green cards for most roles in its US consulting division, leaving affected foreign employees with three weeks to choose between relocating to another country or leaving their jobs.

Employees have reportedly been given just three weeks to decide. (Image credit:Twitter)

Indian professionals working in the US for IBM are facing an uncertain career decision after the company reportedly ended H-1B visa and green card sponsorship for most positions in its consulting division.

According to a report by Rest of World, employees affected by the decision have been given two options: move to an IBM position in another country or leave the company.

Those who do not opt for an international transfer will reportedly receive three months of severance pay. However, their employment is expected to end on December 31.

Employees have reportedly been given just three weeks to decide. The development could particularly affect Indian professionals who moved to the US hoping to build long-term careers there.

Moving to India could mean major salary cuts

For employees considering a return to India, accepting an internal transfer may come with a significant financial cost.

An IBM employee discussing the decision on the anonymous workplace forum Blind claimed that relocating from the US to India could result in an estimated 80 per cent reduction in salary.

This could leave affected workers choosing between continuing their careers at a much lower salary in India and losing their existing jobs in the US.

The report said employees were informed about the decision through individual meetings with their managers, which were described as career discussions.

Why IBM is ending visa sponsorship

IBM has linked the decision to changes in its hiring requirements and the availability of skilled professionals in the US.

The company's consulting division has previously relied on high-skilled immigration programmes to address shortages in specialised roles. However, IBM says its dependence on these programmes has declined over the years.

"IBM Consulting participates in US high-skilled visa programs to address skill shortages," an IBM spokesperson told Rest of World.

The spokesperson added that changes in the availability of skills and client requirements had led the company to discontinue sponsorship for most such positions.

US immigration policies add to uncertainty

IBM's decision comes amid increased scrutiny of companies employing foreign professionals under the Trump administration.

Last month, the US government reportedly suspended Microsoft, Adobe and several IT outsourcing companies, including Infosys, TCS and Cognizant, from the Permanent Labour Certification (PERM) programme. The process is an important step for many employment-based green card applications.

The US had also announced a one-time fee of $100,000 on new H-1B visa petitions last year, adding to the cost of sponsoring foreign employees.

Indian professionals face long green card waiting periods

Indian workers are particularly affected by uncertainty around US immigration policies because of the large backlog in employment-based green card applications.

Indians account for the majority of applicants waiting for employment-based permanent residency, with some facing waits that can stretch over several decades.

For professionals who have spent years working in the US while waiting for permanent residency, an abrupt change in employer sponsorship can create additional challenges.

IBM's reported decision therefore leaves affected employees facing not just a change in workplace, but potentially a major shift in their careers, income and long-term plans.