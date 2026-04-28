H-1B Visa: Minimum salary of Dollar 2,00,000? Donald Trump's party prepares bill

The proposal, named as End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, the measure was introduced by Eli Crane and is viewed as the toughest effort yet to limit the visa category.

A new bill in the US Congress has put the H-1B visa system under renewed scrutiny. Republican members have formally tabled legislation that would pause the programme and dramatically change how skilled foreign workers access it.

The proposal, named as End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, the measure was introduced by Eli Crane and is viewed as the toughest effort yet to limit the visa category. It follows earlier indications from the Trump administration that work-based immigration rules would see much stricter review.

Key changes: Caps slashed, $200K salary floor proposed

The draft law lays out sweeping revisions that would alter the H-1B framework. It seeks a three-year suspension of new H-1B issuances and aims to cut the yearly limit from 65,000 down to 25,000. A high minimum wage of $200,000 would be imposed, confining the visas to top-tier, highest-paying jobs.

The proposal also wants to stop visa holders from bringing family members and block their route to a green card. Federal departments would be barred from employing nonimmigrant staff, and the Optional Practical Training programme would be eliminated. Together, these steps point to making the visa purely short-term and far more limited than now.

Backers say system hurts American workers

The legislation has support from Republican representatives including Brian Babin, Brandon Gill, Wesley Hunt, Keith Self, Andy Ogles, Paul Gosar and Tom McClintock. Outlining the goal, Crane said, according to PTI, "The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations. We owe it to the American people to prevent the broken H-1B system from boxing them out of jobs they are qualified to perform."

Backers claim firms have used the scheme to substitute US staff with cheaper overseas talent. Reflecting that view, Gosar said the programme has been, "hijacked to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour - plain and simple." Gill also supported the plan, stating: "I am proud to cosponsor Rep Eli Crane's efforts to reform and tighten our H-1B visa system, ensuring that our immigration system serves American workers first before foreigners."

Policy expert calls it ‘toughest H-1B bill ever

Rosemary Jenks, an immigration policy specialist who contributed to drafting the measure, termed it a significant move. "This is the strongest H-1B bill that has ever been introduced in Congress. H-1B visas were sold to the American people as short-term visas to fill temporary labour gaps, while Americans are trained to take those jobs," she said. Jenks argued that curbing extensions would push employers to hire and train US workers, even if it raises expenses initially.

Indian tech, healthcare workers likely to feel impact

Professionals from India, especially in tech and healthcare, make up a large share of H-1B recipients. Any clampdown would affect them disproportionately. The proposed wage floor and reduced cap could sharply cut chances for Indian applicants looking for US jobs. Limits on family visas and permanent residency routes may make the programme less appealing. The bill comes after earlier Trump-era steps, including a $100,000 charge on fresh H-1B filings, which had already worried visa holders.

The tabling of the measure begins what may be a fierce discussion in Congress. While it has firm support among some Republicans, opposition is expected from business groups that depend on international talent. For now, the proposal shows a clear policy shift toward prioritizing US jobs and stricter checks on foreign worker programmes. For thousands of professionals, mainly from India, the result of this legislative effort could define future US career paths.