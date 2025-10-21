H-1B visa fee: USCIS releases new guidelines on USD 100,000 charge, outlines payment, exemption procedures, here's all you need to know

The 19 September proclamation imposed a USD 100,000 fee on certain H-1B visa petitions, sparking confusion among employers. H-1B visas are often the primary pathway for high-skilled foreign nationals to work long-term in the United States.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released updated guidance clarifying the implementation of the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, following a presidential proclamation issued on 19 September. The guidance addresses who is responsible for paying the fee, the circumstances in which it applies, and how employers may apply for rare exceptions.

Presidential proclamation and fee Overview

The 19 September proclamation imposed a USD 100,000 fee on certain H-1B visa petitions, sparking confusion among employers. H-1B visas are often the primary pathway for high-skilled foreign nationals to work long-term in the United States.

USCIS clarified through its release on 20 October, “The Proclamation applies to new H-1B petitions filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, on behalf of beneficiaries who are outside the United States and do not have a valid H-1B visa,” according to USCIS.

“The Proclamation also applies if a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, requests consular notification, port of entry notification, or pre-flight inspection for an alien in the United States.”

Change of status clarified

USCIS said, the fee does not apply to petitions involving a change of status inside the US. USCIS guidance states, “The Proclamation also does not apply to a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, that is requesting an amendment, change of status, or extension of stay for an alien inside the United States where the alien is granted such amendment, change, or extension.

Further, an alien beneficiary of such petition will not be considered to be subject to the payment if he or she subsequently departs the United States and applies for a visa based on the approved petition and/or seeks to reenter the United States on a current H-1B visa.”

When employers must pay?

The guidance also clarifies situations where the USD 100,000 fee becomes applicable, particularly if the change of status or extension is denied. “In addition, if a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, requests a change of status or amendment or extension of stay and USCIS determines that the alien is ineligible for a change of status or an amendment or extension of stay (e.g., is not in a valid nonimmigrant visa status or if the alien departs the United States prior to adjudication of a change of status request), the Proclamation will apply and the payment must be paid according to the instructions provided by USCIS,” the guidance reads.

Exemptions and exceptions

USCIS emphasized that the fee does not apply to holders of currently valid H-1B visas or to petitions submitted prior to September 21, 2025. “The Proclamation does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025,” USCIS stated. USCIS confirmed that exceptions are extremely limited and can only be granted by the Secretary of Homeland Security under extraordinary circumstances.

“Exceptions to the USD 100,000 payment are granted by the Secretary of Homeland Security in the extraordinarily rare circumstance where the Secretary has determined that a particular alien worker’s presence in the United States as an H-1B worker is in the national interest, that no American worker is available to fill the role, that the alien worker does not pose a threat to the security or welfare of the United States, and that requiring the petitioning employer to make the payment on the alien's behalf would significantly undermine the interests of the United States.

It further added, "Petitioning employers who believe their alien worker satisfies this high threshold may seek an exception by sending their request and all supporting evidence to H1BExceptions@hq.dhs.gov,” the guidance reads.