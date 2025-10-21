FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi visits 235 year-old sweet shop in Old Delhi, owner quips 'get married soon, want wedding order'; Know which shop is this, unique Gandhi family link

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik abuses Farrhana Bhatt, calls her 'ra*di ki beti', netizens lose cool, call him 'piece of sh*t' | Viral video

H-1B visa fee: USCIS releases new guidelines on USD 100,000 charge, outlines payment, exemption procedures, here's all you need to know

Alia Bhatt revives 30-year-old sparkling saree for Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash and its pure vintage magic; SEE PICS

Akshay Kumar mourns demise of Asrani, recalls last moments with veteran actor, admits learning comedy from him: 'Absolute loss to our industry'

PCB sacks Mohammad Rizwan, names THIS cricketer as new ODI captain, he is...

Donald Trump's BIG warning to China over fair trade deal, says, 'Potential 155% tariffs, unless...':

Bank holiday on Govardhan Puja: Are banks open or closed today on October 21? Check state-wise holiday list here

Thamma vs Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat: Ayushmaan Khurrana or Harshvardhan Rane, who's leading race of screen count, advance booking, opening

Donald Trump warns Hamas of 'eradication' if Gaza truce fails, says, 'They have to be good...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rahul Gandhi visits 235 year-old sweet shop in Old Delhi, owner quips 'get married soon, want wedding order'; Know which shop is this, unique Gandhi family link

Rahul Gandhi visits Delhi's oldest sweet shop, owner quips 'get married soon'

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik abuses Farrhana Bhatt, calls her 'ra*di ki beti', netizens lose cool, call him 'piece of sh*t' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal abuses Farrhana, calls her 'ra*di ki beti', netizens react

Alia Bhatt revives 30-year-old sparkling saree for Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash and its pure vintage magic; SEE PICS

Alia Bhatt revives 30-year-old sparkling saree for Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeWorld

WORLD

H-1B visa fee: USCIS releases new guidelines on USD 100,000 charge, outlines payment, exemption procedures, here's all you need to know

The 19 September proclamation imposed a USD 100,000 fee on certain H-1B visa petitions, sparking confusion among employers. H-1B visas are often the primary pathway for high-skilled foreign nationals to work long-term in the United States.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 09:15 AM IST

H-1B visa fee: USCIS releases new guidelines on USD 100,000 charge, outlines payment, exemption procedures, here's all you need to know
Representational image
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released updated guidance clarifying the implementation of the USD 100,000 H-1B visa fee, following a presidential proclamation issued on 19 September. The guidance addresses who is responsible for paying the fee, the circumstances in which it applies, and how employers may apply for rare exceptions.

Presidential proclamation and fee Overview

The 19 September proclamation imposed a USD 100,000 fee on certain H-1B visa petitions, sparking confusion among employers. H-1B visas are often the primary pathway for high-skilled foreign nationals to work long-term in the United States.

USCIS clarified through its release on 20 October, “The Proclamation applies to new H-1B petitions filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, on behalf of beneficiaries who are outside the United States and do not have a valid H-1B visa,” according to USCIS.

“The Proclamation also applies if a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, requests consular notification, port of entry notification, or pre-flight inspection for an alien in the United States.”

Change of status clarified

USCIS said, the fee does not apply to petitions involving a change of status inside the US. USCIS guidance states, “The Proclamation also does not apply to a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, that is requesting an amendment, change of status, or extension of stay for an alien inside the United States where the alien is granted such amendment, change, or extension.

Further, an alien beneficiary of such petition will not be considered to be subject to the payment if he or she subsequently departs the United States and applies for a visa based on the approved petition and/or seeks to reenter the United States on a current H-1B visa.”

When employers must pay?

The guidance also clarifies situations where the USD 100,000 fee becomes applicable, particularly if the change of status or extension is denied. “In addition, if a petition filed at or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025, requests a change of status or amendment or extension of stay and USCIS determines that the alien is ineligible for a change of status or an amendment or extension of stay (e.g., is not in a valid nonimmigrant visa status or if the alien departs the United States prior to adjudication of a change of status request), the Proclamation will apply and the payment must be paid according to the instructions provided by USCIS,” the guidance reads.

Exemptions and exceptions

USCIS emphasized that the fee does not apply to holders of currently valid H-1B visas or to petitions submitted prior to September 21, 2025. “The Proclamation does not apply to any previously issued and currently valid H-1B visas, or any petitions submitted prior to 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 21, 2025,” USCIS stated. USCIS confirmed that exceptions are extremely limited and can only be granted by the Secretary of Homeland Security under extraordinary circumstances.

“Exceptions to the USD 100,000 payment are granted by the Secretary of Homeland Security in the extraordinarily rare circumstance where the Secretary has determined that a particular alien worker’s presence in the United States as an H-1B worker is in the national interest, that no American worker is available to fill the role, that the alien worker does not pose a threat to the security or welfare of the United States, and that requiring the petitioning employer to make the payment on the alien's behalf would significantly undermine the interests of the United States.

It further added, "Petitioning employers who believe their alien worker satisfies this high threshold may seek an exception by sending their request and all supporting evidence to H1BExceptions@hq.dhs.gov,” the guidance reads.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Poonam Pandey 'brand ambassador of fire', actress reacts to Pandey Fuljhadi, Poonam Pataka, firecrackers named on her: 'Who decided to..'
Viral video: Poonam Pandey reacts to crackers named on her: 'Who decided to.'
Bihar elections 2025: Meet Pushpam Priya Chaudhary, leader who wears only black and a mask, know all about her
Who is Pushpam Priya? Bihar leader who wears only black and a mask
FIR against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note
FIR against Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal after employee dies by suicide
'Arey bhai, use popcorn mat de': Abhishek Nayar's hilarious response after seeing Rohit Sharma munch during rain delay goes viral
'Arey bhai, use popcorn mat de': Abhishek Nayar's hilarious response after seein
Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, rituals
Diwali Lakshmi Puja 2025: Shubh muhurat time, Amavasya Tithi, puja vidhi, ritual
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE