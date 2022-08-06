Video: Fitness YouTuber breaks Guinness World Record by doing 25 helicopter pull-ups

Photo: Guinness World Record

A Dutch fitness enthusiast broke the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the most pull-ups completed in a minute while dangling from a helicopter.

He broke the record for most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute with a jaw-dropping number of 25, according to a release from GWR.

Stan Browney, along with fellow athlete Arjen Albers, broke the record at the Hoevenen Airfield in Antwerp, Belgium, on July 6, 2022.

Guinness World Records has shared a video of this record-breaking achievement on its YouTube handle, saying, "The boys from @Browney compete to see who can do the most pull ups from a helicopter in one minute. Who will walk away with the world record?"

Who is Stan Browney?

Stan, known as Stan Browney, is a specialist in callisthenics, a kind of gymnastic exercises aimed to achieve bodily fitness and grace of movement.

Training

It took the two athletes fifteen days to find a helicopter to rent for their training. The two athletes used a suspended slippery PVC tube hanging from ropes to simulate the movements of a helicopter.

They had trained under every condition daily, both inside and outside, and recreated a situation that could simulate the helicopter pull-ups within the gym.

Previous record

The previous record was achieved by Roman Sahradyan from Armenia who did 12 pull-ups.

