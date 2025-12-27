Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-American Highway, rescue operation underway

In a tragic accident from Guatemala, a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on the Inter-American Highway, killing 15 people and 19 were injured and rushed to hospital.

In a tragic accident from Guatemala, a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on the Inter-American Highway, killing 15 people and 19 were injured and rushed to hospital, as per Reuters. The crash occurred in the Solola Department, due to dense fog that reduced the visibility for drivers.

“Fifteen people have died in this traffic accident — 11 men, three women and a minor,” Leandro Amado, a spokesperson for local firefighters, told reporters.