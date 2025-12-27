FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-American Highway, rescue operation underway

Tragedy in BPL! Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after sudden collapse at Sylhet stadium

T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, but why is Suryakumar Yadav still safe despite worse 2025 stats?

Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support

Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India

Unnao rape case BIG update, Victim, mother meets CBI, submits complaint, says, 'IO colluded with judge...'

Salman Khan turns 60: Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kriti Sanon, others wish superstar on his birthday

Norway starts world's first night train to experience Northern Lights at an affordable price of Rs..., check route, how to book, features

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun named among 23 accused in chargesheet, details inside

Mumbai Local Train news: 300 services hit this weekend due to..., what to expect next? check when will trains resume

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-American Highway, rescue operation underway

Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-Amer

Tragedy in BPL! Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after sudden collapse at Sylhet stadium

Tragedy in BPL! Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after sudden collapse

T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, but why is Suryakumar Yadav still safe despite worse 2025 stats?

T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, but why is Suryakumar Yadav still safe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

HomeWorld

WORLD

Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-American Highway, rescue operation underway

In a tragic accident from Guatemala, a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on the Inter-American Highway, killing 15 people and 19 were injured and rushed to hospital.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 07:44 PM IST

Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-American Highway, rescue operation underway
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a tragic accident from Guatemala, a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on the Inter-American Highway, killing 15 people and 19 were injured and rushed to hospital, as per Reuters. The crash occurred in the Solola Department, due to dense fog that reduced the visibility for drivers.

“Fifteen people have died in this traffic accident — 11 men, three women and a minor,” Leandro Amado, a spokesperson for local firefighters, told reporters.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-American Highway, rescue operation underway
Guatemala Accident: At least 15 dead after bus plunges into ravine at Inter-Amer
Tragedy in BPL! Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after sudden collapse at Sylhet stadium
Tragedy in BPL! Dhaka Capitals coach Mahbub Ali Zaki dies after sudden collapse
T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, but why is Suryakumar Yadav still safe despite worse 2025 stats?
T20 World Cup 2026: Shubman Gill dropped, but why is Suryakumar Yadav still safe
Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support
Plan Your 2026 Resolutions with Personal Loan Support
Dhurandhar box office collection day 23: Ranveer Singh film scripts HISTORY, becomes first Bollywood movie to earn Rs 700 crore in India
Dhurandhar box office day 23: Ranveer Singh film crosses Rs 700 crore in India
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement