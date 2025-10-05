Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeWorld

Greta Thunberg's SHOCKING accusations against Israel: 'Dragged by hair, forced to wear...'

Activists who participated in the Gaza aid flotilla with Greta Thunberg recounted mistreatment, claiming Thunberg was dragged by her hair, beaten, and forced to kiss the Israeli flag as a warning to others.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 05, 2025, 02:53 PM IST

Greta Thunberg's SHOCKING accusations against Israel: 'Dragged by hair, forced to wear...'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has accused Israel of subjecting her to harsh treatment under their custody after detention and removal from a flotilla vessel carrying aid to Gaza, reported the news portal The Guardian.  According to an email from the Swedish foreign ministry, Thunberg reported being held in a bedbug-infested cell with insufficient food and water, resulting in dehydration and rashes. She also claimed to have been sitting on hard surfaces for long periods.

Greta Thunberg mistreated by Israel?

“The embassy has been able to meet with Greta. She informed of dehydration. She has received insufficient amounts of both water and food. She also stated that she had developed rashes, which she suspects were caused by bedbugs. She spoke of harsh treatment and said she had been sitting for long periods on hard surfaces," said the Swedish foreign ministry email. 

It was reported that Israeli forces took photographs of Thunberg being forced to hold flags, although the identity of the flags remains unknown. “Another detainee reportedly told another embassy that they had seen her [Greta Thunberg] being forced to hold flags while pictures were taken. She wondered whether images of her had been distributed,” said the ministry officials, cited in the news portal's report.

'Thunberg was paraded like trophy'

Activists who participated in the Gaza aid flotilla with Greta Thunberg recounted mistreatment. Ersin Çelik, a Turkish activist, claimed Thunberg was dragged by her hair, beaten, and forced to kiss the Israeli flag as a warning to others. Italian journalist Lorenzo D'Agostino stated Thunberg was wrapped in an Israeli flag and paraded like a trophy. 

Activists Hazwani Helmi from Malaysia and Windfield Beaver from the US said that they had witnessed Thunberg being mistreated, saying she was forced to wear an Israeli flag, according to Reuters.  Meanwhile, the Israeli embassy has dismissed these allegations as "complete lies," stating that all detainees were provided with food, water, and medical care.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was among 437 activists, parliamentarians, and lawyers detained by Israeli forces after intercepting the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aimed to breach Israel's 16-year maritime blockade of Gaza.

