Greenland's FIRST reaction after US President Donald Trump's latest threat, says 'We don't want to be...'

Greenland’s political parties rejected President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the US could seize the island, insisting its future must be decided by Greenlanders. Denmark and European allies expressed alarm, warning that any forceful move would threaten NATO and global security.

Political leaders in Greenland have firmly rejected suggestions by US President Donald Trump that Washington could use force to take control of the mineral-rich Arctic territory. In a rare joint statement issued late Friday, leaders from five political parties in Greenland’s parliament said the island’s future must be decided solely by its people.

'We do not want to be Americans, we do not want to be Danish, we want to be Greenlanders,' the parties said, underlining their demand for self-determination. The leaders stressed that any decisions about Greenland’s political status must come from within the territory itself.

Trump Repeats Threats, Cites Security Concerns

The response came after Trump again claimed that the United States would take action regarding Greenland 'one way or another,' raising alarm among European allies. The US president argued that gaining control of the strategically located island was essential for American national security, pointing to increased military activity by Russia and China in the Arctic region.

Trump warned that without US involvement, rival powers could expand their influence in Greenland. 'We’re not going to allow Russia or China to occupy Greenland,' he said, adding that Washington could pursue its goals through either diplomatic or more forceful means.

While both Moscow and Beijing have stepped up their Arctic presence in recent years, neither country has formally claimed the territory.

Denmark and European Allies Express Alarm

Greenland is a self-governing territory under the Kingdom of Denmark, which oversees its foreign and defence policy. Denmark and several European partners have reacted with shock to Trump’s remarks, warning that any attempt to seize Greenland would have serious consequences.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cautioned that a military move against Greenland would undermine NATO and threaten the post-World War II transatlantic security framework. She described the prospect of an invasion as a scenario that would 'end everything' for the alliance.

Despite the criticism, Trump downplayed Denmark’s objections, suggesting historical claims did not equate to ownership. While describing Denmark as a friendly ally, he questioned the basis of its sovereignty over the island.

US Presence and Diplomatic Engagement Ahead

The United States already maintains a military base in Greenland, underscoring the island’s long-standing strategic importance. As tensions rise, diplomatic engagement is set to continue.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is expected to meet Denmark’s foreign minister next week, along with representatives from Greenland, in an effort to address the escalating controversy.

For now, Greenland’s leaders have made their position clear: the island’s future, they insist, will be shaped by Greenlanders alone, not by foreign powers.