Greenland or NATO? The 56000-Person Island That Could Break the West

When American forces stormed into Venezuela's capital and forcibly removed President Nicolás Maduro on January 3rd, 2026, the world realized that Donald Trump's threats were no longer just bold words—they were becoming reality. But what came next surprised everyone even more. Within days, Trump doubled down on something he's been talking about since his first presidency: taking control of Greenland.

Yes, Greenland. That massive, ice-covered island most of us barely think about. Yet here we are, watching it become the center of a potential international crisis that could shake the very foundations of the NATO alliance.

So what exactly is Greenland, why does it matter so much, and why is Trump willing to risk America's oldest friendships to get his hands on it?

Understanding Greenland: More Than Just Ice

Let me paint you a picture. Imagine an island covering 836,000 square miles—roughly two-thirds the size of India. Now imagine only 56,000 people living there. That's Greenland, the least densely populated territory on Earth.

About 81% of this vast land sits under a thick ice sheet. The towns—small clusters of brightly colored houses—dot the western coastline where the ice hasn't completely taken over. In the capital city Nuuk, homes are squeezed between rugged coastlines and towering mountains, creating scenes that look like they belong on postcards.

Here's what makes Greenland unique: there are no roads connecting these towns. People travel between communities by boat, helicopter, or plane. The weather is harsh, the landscape is unforgiving, and nearly 90% of the population is of Inuit origin—indigenous Arctic people whose ancestors have lived here for generations. Fishing has been their main livelihood for centuries.

Greenland isn't an independent country. It's a self-governing territory under Denmark, though it was once a Danish colony. Denmark handles foreign policy, defense, and currency, while Greenlanders manage their local affairs.

And here's something crucial to understand: in Greenland, no individual can privately own land. This isn't just a legal detail—it's deeply tied to their culture and identity. So when Trump talks about "buying" Greenland or "taking control" of it, Greenlanders don't just see it as geopolitical maneuvering. They see it as treating their homeland like a piece of property up for sale. It's deeply, profoundly insulting.

The Three Reasons Greenland Matters

Trump's interest in Greenland isn't random. Three interconnected factors make this frozen territory incredibly valuable, and climate change is making all three more important by the day.

Strategic Location

Look at a map. Greenland sits right between North America and Europe, positioned on what experts call the GIUK gap—a critical sea passage between Greenland, Iceland, and the United Kingdom. This narrow corridor connects the Arctic Ocean to the Atlantic Ocean and serves as a chokepoint for monitoring naval movements, especially from Russia.

During the Cold War, this location made Greenland invaluable. Today, with tensions rising between the West and Russia, and with China expanding its global reach, that strategic importance has only grown. The shortest route for a Russian ballistic missile to hit the United States goes right over Greenland and the North Pole. That's why America has maintained the Pituffik Space Base there since the Cold War—a facility that monitors missile launches, tracks objects in space, and provides early warning of potential attacks.

Currently, about 150 US personnel work at this base, down from around 6,000 during the Cold War. The base also has the world's northernmost deep-water port and has long been crucial for tracking Russian submarines as they navigate through Arctic waters.

Mineral Wealth: The Real Prize

Beneath Greenland's ice lies extraordinary mineral wealth. We're talking about rare earth elements—materials that sound obscure but are absolutely critical to modern life and military power.

These minerals are used in everything from smartphones and electric cars to wind turbines and advanced weapons systems. The list includes feldspar (glass and ceramics), graphite (batteries), molybdenum (strengthening steel), platinum group metals (vehicle exhaust systems and electronics), titanium (aircraft and missiles), and vanadium (energy storage batteries).

Here's why this matters geopolitically: China currently controls most of the world's rare earth mineral supply. Beijing has repeatedly used this dominance as economic leverage against the United States and other countries. Having access to Greenland's mineral reserves could break China's near-monopoly.

Trump claims he wants Greenland for security, not resources. But let's be honest—those two things are inseparable. Economic security is national security in the modern world.

The Two "Crown Jewels" of the Arctic

If you want to understand why Washington is so focused on Greenland today, you need to look at two key locations on the map. These places are not just mining sites; they are key battle points in the competition with China over critical minerals.

Tanbreez: The "Uranium-Free" Solution

The Tanbreez project is situated in southern Greenland, about 25 kilometres away from the town of Qaqortoq, within the Kujalleq region.

This is the project getting the strongest attention from the Trump administration. Tanbreez, located in southern Greenland, is one of the largest rare-earth mineral deposits in the world and is seen as a key alternative that does not involve uranium.

In late 2025, reports said the White House was thinking about taking a direct ownership share in Critical Metals Corp., the US-owned firm developing the Tanbreez project.

Why this project is moving ahead: Unlike other mining sites, Tanbreez has very low uranium levels, which makes it easier for Greenlanders to accept. This also helps it avoid strict environmental bans that have stopped many other mining projects.

The 2026 update is significant: As of this month, Tanbreez is moving into a pilot testing stage. If this works, it could supply up to 50% of the Western world's heavy rare-earth demand, which would directly reduce China's control over these critical minerals. That's not just important—it's potentially game-changing for Western technological independence.

Kvanefjeld: The Forbidden Treasure

Just a short distance from Tanbreez lies Kvanefjeld, a site that is even richer in minerals but cannot be mined right now.

Kvanefjeld, locally called Kuannersuit, is a globally important mineral deposit in southern Greenland.

However, the minerals are mixed with high levels of uranium. Because of this, Greenland’s government banned uranium mining in 2021, which completely halted the project.

The big lawsuit: The company behind the project, Energy Transition Minerals, is now fighting a huge legal case against Greenland and Denmark, asking for billions of dollars in compensation.

Trump's interest: Trump's special envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, has suggested that a US partnership could mean changing these strict environmental laws, which could reopen Kvanefjeld for mining.

The Cruel Paradox of Melting Ice

There is a painful irony linked to climate change that must be understood. Global warming is the only reason these minerals are now becoming reachable. As Greenland's ice sheet keeps shrinking—marking its 29th straight year of loss in 2025—the land beneath is being exposed, allowing miners to reach it.

But at the same time, this melting is making the ground weak and unstable. The permafrost (permanently frozen soil) is turning into mud, which means building roads and ports is becoming much harder and more expensive.

So while climate change opens the door to mining, it simultaneously makes the actual work more challenging and costly. It's a paradox that perfectly captures the complexity of Arctic development.

New Shipping Routes

As the Arctic warms, ice that has blocked northern sea routes for thousands of years is melting. Shipping lanes through the Arctic are becoming navigable for longer periods each year. This has enormous implications for global trade—imagine cutting thousands of miles off shipping routes between Asia and Europe.

But new trade routes also mean new security concerns. Who controls these waters? Who monitors what passes through? Russia already considers the Arctic critical to its national defense—more than a quarter of Russian territory lies in the Arctic region. China has joined the competition too, declaring itself a "near-Arctic state" in 2018 and working toward what it calls a "Polar Silk Road."

Greenland sits at the center of all these converging interests.

Trump's Three-Option Playbook

According to reports, the Trump administration is considering three approaches to gaining control of Greenland.

Option One: Purchase

This isn't a new idea. Trump first floated buying Greenland in 2019 during his first term, and Greenland responded with a firm "we're not for sale." He brought it up again in December 2024 on social media.

The US has bought territory before. In 1867, America purchased Alaska from Russia for $7.2 million (about ₹64.8 crore), which would be over $150 million (₹1,350 crore) today. According to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, purchasing Greenland is Trump's preferred option right now. Rubio has told lawmakers that Trump wants a purchase, not a war—at least for now.

Option Two: Partnership Agreement

This would involve what's called a "compact of free association"—a special treaty arrangement. The US already has such agreements with Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau in the Pacific. Under this system, those nations remain fully independent and manage their own internal affairs, but America handles their defense and security in exchange for providing financial support and military protection.

Trump could propose something similar for Greenland. Greenland would keep its autonomy and self-governance, but Washington would take over defense and security matters.

Option Three: Military Force

This is the nuclear option, and the White House has explicitly said it's not off the table. After the Venezuela operation showed Trump's willingness to use military force unilaterally, this threat carries real weight.

But here's the thing: Greenland isn't Venezuela. It's not a hostile territory or a lawless state. It's a peaceful, self-governing territory of Denmark—a founding member of NATO and one of America's oldest allies. Using military force against Greenland would mean attacking a NATO member, which could destroy the entire Western alliance.

The NATO Crisis Nobody Saw Coming

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen put it bluntly: if the US attacks another NATO country, "everything would collapse, including NATO itself, and with it the security system that has protected countries since the end of World War II."

This isn't hyperbole. NATO was founded on the principle of collective defense—an attack on one member is an attack on all. The entire post-World War II security architecture of Europe rests on this promise. If America violates that principle, why would anyone trust NATO again?

European leaders quickly rallied behind Denmark. On January 6th, leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, and Denmark issued a joint statement declaring that Greenland belongs to its people, and only Denmark and Greenland have the right to decide its future. They emphasized that NATO considers the Arctic a top priority and that European allies are increasing their role in protecting the region.

What Greenlanders Actually Want

Here's what often gets lost in these geopolitical discussions: actual Greenlanders have voices, opinions, and rights.

Trump's rhetoric hits particularly hard because Greenland is still recovering from centuries of Danish colonial rule. Denmark colonized Greenland starting in 1721, when a Norwegian priest named Hans Egede arrived to convert the Inuit population to Christianity. For generations, Greenland existed under colonial control.

It wasn't until 1979 that Greenland received home rule, and only in 2009 did it gain self-government—though Denmark still controls foreign relations, security, defense, and monetary policy. Many Greenlanders want full independence eventually, though they haven't set a specific timeline.

But here's the crucial point: while not everyone wants to break away from Denmark, virtually nobody wants to trade Danish control for American control.

Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen called Trump's language "completely unacceptable," saying it's deeply disrespectful to connect Greenland with Venezuela and military action. He insisted that Greenland is open to dialogue, but only through proper legal channels. "Greenland is our home and our land," he said, "and it will remain that way."

Filmmaker Inuk Silis Høegh told CNN that many Greenlanders feel hurt and angry because Trump's government is showing disrespect by talking about buying their homeland while seemingly ignoring their voices entirely. In response, Greenlanders have flooded social media with their flag—a quiet but powerful assertion of their national identity.

Surveys consistently show that most Greenlanders do not want to become part of the United States.

That said, a small minority sees things differently. Kuno Fencker, a lawmaker from the pro-US opposition party Naleraq, told CNN that when Trump talks about Greenland choosing its own future or potentially joining the US, some view it as a major offer coming directly from the American president.

The Bigger Picture

What we're witnessing is a collision between old imperial thinking and modern self-determination. Trump seems to view Greenland through a 19th-century lens—territory to be acquired for strategic advantage. But Greenlanders see themselves as a people with inherent rights to determine their own future.

The US and Greenland actually have a positive relationship. American companies can already invest in Greenland's energy, mining, and tourism sectors without restrictions. Scientific cooperation between the two countries has been extraordinary—US scientists have worked extensively in Greenland, drilling deep into ice cores to understand climate patterns and flying NASA missions to map the land beneath the ice sheet. This research has benefited the entire world.

The relationship works because it's built on mutual respect and cooperation, not coercion.

As climate change reshapes the Arctic and great powers compete for influence, Greenland finds itself at the center of tensions it never asked for. The irony is painful: the very climate change that's making Greenland more strategically valuable is also threatening the traditional way of life of its indigenous people.

The question before us isn't whether Greenland matters—it clearly does. The question is whether its strategic importance gives any nation the right to override the wishes of 56,000 people who call it home. In a world that claims to value democracy and self-determination, the answer should be obvious.

Greenland isn't a prize to be won or a property to be purchased. It's someone's home.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

(Girish Linganna is an award-winning science communicator and a Defence, Aerospace & Geopolitical Analyst. He is the Managing Director of ADD Engineering Components India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)