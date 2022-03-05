'Gave green light for further bombing': Ukraine President Zelenskyy criticises NATO for not setting up no-fly zone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has strongly criticised NATO's rejection of Ukraine's demand for a no-fly zone - which he thinks would have helped protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes.

NATO, on Friday, rejected Ukrainian calls to help, wary of being dragged into Moscow's war on its neighbour, however, Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

About NATO's decision, Zelenskyy said that the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.

Notably, Zelenskyy had earlier appealed to NATO to set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which Russia invaded by land, sea, and air on February 24. "We are not part of this conflict," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in denying Ukraine's request.

"We have a responsibility as NATO allies to prevent this war from escalating beyond Ukraine because that would be even more dangerous, more devastating, and would cause even more human suffering," he said following a NATO meeting in Brussels.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, wants to join the European Union and NATO, moves which Moscow says threaten its security and influence. Russia has shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure, as well as captured two nuclear sites.

"Today there was a NATO summit, a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit where it was clear that not everyone considers the battle for Europe's freedom to be the number one goal," Zelenskyy said a televised address late on Friday. "Today, the leadership of the alliance gave the green light for the further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages, having refused to set up a no-fly zone."

While the West condemned Putin, members of the 30-strong NATO are bound to defend each other in case of attack and are wary of sinking into a war with nuclear-armed Russia. The EU threatened more sanctions but it was not clear what it could do.