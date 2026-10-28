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Govt takes over IAF Golf Course near PM residence, Air Force Sports complex closed from today

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Govt takes over IAF Golf Course near PM residence, Air Force Sports complex closed from today

Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg closed from Oct 28 as govt reclaims land near PM residence, farewell golf event for outgoing IAF Chief AP Singh cancelled.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 04:20 PM IST

Govt takes over IAF Golf Course near PM residence, Air Force Sports complex closed from today
IAF Sports Complex closed
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The Air Force Sports Complex on Lok Kalyan Marg, which houses a golf course, swimming pool and restaurants, was closed to members on Wednesday until further notice, leading to the cancellation of a farewell golfing event for outgoing IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, people familiar with the matter said.

Air Chief Marshal Singh retires on October 31. A "golfing-out" is usually planned for outgoing chiefs in their capacity as patron in chief of the golf course, a former air chief said.

The development comes as the government seeks to reclaim the land allotted to the Indian Air Force. The sports complex, frequented by serving and retired officials, is located inside Race Course Air Force Station.

Complex closed from October 28

Several members confirmed receiving messages from the authorities on Tuesday informing them of the sports complex's closure. The complex was closed to members on Wednesday until further notice, people familiar with the matter said.

"Greetings of the day! The Complex will remain closed on 28 Oct from 5.00am till further orders" the message reads. An IAF spokesperson wasn't immediately available for comment. The Air Force Station is a stone's throw from the PM's residence.

People familiar with the matter said the ministry of housing and urban affairs recently conveyed that it needed the land allotted to the IAF to operate the sports complex.

"It was government land and so there was no need for any court order. The government officially took over the golf course," a person aware of details said.

Govt reclaiming high-profile properties

The sports complex is among a series of high-profile properties that the Centre has sought to reclaim in recent months. On May 22, the Centre issued notice to the Delhi Gymkhana Club directing the club to hand over the premises to the Land and Development Office (L&DO), invoking a public purpose clause in the original lease deed.

At the time, the government said it needed the land to "strengthen and secure defence infrastructure". The club has challenged the government's decision to terminate the colonial-era club's perpetual lease deed in the Delhi high court.

Later, the Centre took possession of the Jaipur Polo Ground after a Delhi court refused to grant a stay on its eviction from the 15-acre land parcel

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