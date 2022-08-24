Search icon
Govt sacks 3 IAF officers over accidental firing of BrahMos missile into Pakistan

A BrahMos missile was accidentally fired on March 9, 2022

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

File Photo

Three Indian Air Force (IAF) officers including a Group Captain and two wing commanders were terminated with immediate effect on Tuesday as a result of the BrahMos missile misfire incident.

On March 9, 2022, a BrahMos missile was accidentally fired. A Court of Inquiry (Col) established to investigate the facts of the matter, including determining responsibility for the incident, found that three officers violated the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), resulting in the inadvertent discharge of the missile. The incident was mostly blamed on these three officers.

The BrahMos missile was accidentally launched from an airbase and landed in Pakistan near Mian Channu. The Pakistani government had expressed its displeasure with the situation, but India had already initiated an investigation.

On March 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that a high-level investigation into the incident involving the inadvertent launch of a missile into Pakistani territory has been ordered.

"Unfortunately, on March 9, a missile was accidentally launched." During a routine check, the incident occurred. We later discovered that it had landed in Pakistan. I'd like to inform the House that the issue has been taken seriously by the government. A formal high-level investigation has been launched. "The investigation would determine the precise reason of the said accident," he said. "Fortunately, no damage was reported as a result of the missile's unintentional firing," Rajnath Singh said in the Rajya Sabha.

READ | Islamic State suicide bomber planning attack on Indian leader detained in Russia: Report

