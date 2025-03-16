In the circular, dated March 12, the Directorate expressed "great concern" over students and teachers dancing to the tunes of Indian film songs during college events such as fairs and sports galas. "Educational Institutes are sacred places to impart quality education to the aspirant students."

The government in Pakistan's Punjab province has imposed a ban on students in colleges and other educational institutes from dancing on Bollywood songs. The order was issued by Syed Ansar Azhar, the head of the Directorate of Public Instructions (Colleges) in the province, via a circular.

In the circular, dated March 12, the Directorate expressed "great concern" over students and teachers dancing to the tunes of Indian film songs during college events such as fairs and sports galas.

"Educational Institutes are sacred places to impart quality education to the aspirant students. Such activities in the Educational Institutes must not take place," the order read.

Calling on colleges to refrain from "such unethical activities," the circular warned of "strict disciplinary action" against college officials if the directive is not followed.

"This must be treated as MOST URGENT AND IMPORTANT (sic)," the circular added.

The directive has sparked anger among students who often include Bollywood hits in their celebrations.

"Bollywood songs are a staple of our celebrations and social gatherings, but suddenly they are deemed unethical and vulgar by authorities," a graduate student from Lahore who wished to remain anonymous, said, according to The Times of India.