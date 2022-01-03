‘Got fired at, held at gunpoint,’ Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan makes SHOCKING claims

In a shocking claim, Reham Khan, the former wife of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, has accused some unidentified menof accosting her and then opening fire at her vehicle on Sunday (Janaury 2) night.

Reham Khan launched a scathing attack on her ex husband after the attack and said that Pakistan had become a land of “cowards, thugs and the greedy” under PM Imran Khan’s regime.

“On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at and two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint! I had just changed vehicles. My PS and driver were in the car. This is Imran Khan’s New Pakistan? Welcome to the state of cowards, thugs and the greedy!,” she tweeted.

Reham Khan escaped unhurt in the attack but it had left her "outraged and concerned". Reham said that she would have liked an open fight instead of a "cowardly covert attempt".

Reham Khan is a a journalist of British-Pakistani origin. She was married to Imran Khan from 2014 to October 30, 2015. Reham, 48, is now a staunch critic of PM Imran Khan and his style of governance.