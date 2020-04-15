Google says ‘thank you’ to packaging, shipping & delivery workers with doodle

The internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions, life and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.

Search giant Google, on Wednesday, dedicated a special doodle to all the packaging, shipping, and delivery workers for working tirelessly and providing us with essential goods.

With each passing day, the number of confirmed cases continues to soar high and so staying inside the home and maintaining social distance is the only option left to break the chain.

Healthcare professionals, police personnel, essential service providers have been the frontline soldiers in the war against COVID-19.

'Thank You: Packaging, shipping, and delivery workers' is the tagline of Google's latest doodle to thank all the delivery agents for their continued efforts in providing us essential things in these tough times.

Google has launched a doodle series where it will thanking all the frontline soldiers for their dedication & hard work. Started on 6th April with a thankyou note for public health workers and researchers in the scientific community, until today, each day's doodle is dedicated to different working communities.

On April 8, it was - Thank You: Emergency services workers, April 9 - Thank You: Custodial and sanitation workers, April 10 - Thank You: Farmworkers and farmers, April 13 - Thank You: Grocery workers and April 14- Thank You: Public transportation workers.

In a blog post, Google has said, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. Over the coming weeks, we’re launching a Doodle series to recognize and honor many of those on the front lines".

A few days back Google has urged people to stay indoor amid coronavirus outbreak. With a tagline 'Stay Home. Save Lives', the doodle had all the information related to coronavirus just on a click.