Google postpones 'back to office' plans, gives employees Rs 1,21,222 bonus

Here's some good news for Google employees as the company has announced on Wednesday, December 8 that it will give an additional bonus to its employees across the globe this year, as the tech giant pushes back its return-to-office plan.

Google plans to give all its employees including the company's extended workforce and interns, a one-time cash bonus of Rs 1,21,222.40 or equivalent value in their country this month.

According to a spokesperson of the company, this also comes as a part of Google's work-from-home allowance and wellbeing bonus, to support its employees during the coronavirus pandemic.



In March 2021, Google's internal survey showed a drop in its employee wellbeing over the past year, after which the company announced a series of benefits, including a Rs 37,882 wellbeing cash bonus.

Last week, Google delayed its return-to-office plan indefinitely amid Omicron variant fears and some resistance from its employees to company-mandated vaccinations. It earlier expected staff to return to the office from January 10.