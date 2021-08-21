Google 'founder' accused of 'divorce terrorism' for making revenge website of ex-wife

Scott Hassan, who wrote much of the initial code for Google, has been accused of 'divorce terrorism' for setting up a website to badmouth his estranged wife after he dumped her over a text, reported Daily Mail. A court is set to hear the case on Monday.

According to the report, the Google founder texted his wife of 13 years, Allison Huynh to say that he wanted a divorce nearly seven years ago. The two have been involved in a divorce battle for years regarding how to split billions of dollars of assets. Huynh is seeking half of their assets, reported DailyMail.com quoting her lawyer, who said that their assets that include investments in technology companies and real estate were valued at $1.8 billion, as of 2018.

The court hearing in California's Santa Clara County will provide details of their split, including a look into the allegations of 'divorce terrorism.' According to The New York Times, Scott Hassan launched a campaign against her ex-wife with threats to 'bury her' and make sure she 'gets nothing.'

Huynh believes that Hassan intentionally prolonged court proceedings. According to Pierce O'Donnell, Huynh's lawyer, Hassan in February launched a revenge website, AllisonHuynh.com, where he shared court documents from three lawsuits involving his ex-wife.

Stanford graduate Huynh, became aware of the website early in August and reported it to her lawyers. "She's the one who figured out it was Scott," O'Donnell told DailyMail.

Hassan confirmed the same to New York Post. “I did, but I have taken it down. It came together in a moment of frustration, when I felt Allison and her attorney were telling one-sided stories to the press," Hassan told New York Post.

According to DailyMail, the website had a photo of Huynh with complimentary content. It also included documents related to Huynh's previous lawsuits, including a sexual harassment case that she won.

O'Donnell, who has been practicing for 50 years, said, "In my experience, it's the longest-running court case in California history."

Hassan told the New York Post that the claims that he wanted to leave his ex-wife penniless were 'not accurate'.