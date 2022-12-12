Google Doodle: Who is Maria Telkes, scientist who saved lives of soldiers in World War 2 with her inventions

Google Doodle today: Maria Telkes played a role in the war efforts of the United States.

Google Doodle is celebrating the life of Maria Telkes, a Hungarian-American scientist who pioneered the work of solar energy. She invented several solar energy devices and earned 20 patents in her lifetime, which isn't a small achievement. She was born on December 12, 1900 in Budapest. She studied physical chemistry in 1920 and earned her Ph.D in 1924. She came to the United States in 1925 and started working in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Her primary focus was the study of practical uses of solar energy.

At MIT, she developed a method to store energy from the sun using sodium sulphates. She moved to the field of solar energy research in 1939.

She also played a role in the war efforts of the United States as she developed several solutions for the problems faced by the allied soldiers. She developed a device that could distill water using the sun's energy, saving the lives of several soldiers. She also created a device that could evaporate sea water and then condense it, providing drinkable water. She was one of the founders of solar thermal storage systems that earned her the nickname The Sun Queen. After the war, she became a teacher at MIT.

She is also credited with inventing the first solar-heated house in the world. For this invention, she had teamed up with her partner Eleanor Raymond, an architect by profession. For this, she received a $45,000 grant from the Ford Foundation. In 1953, she created a solar oven.

She also invented a miniature desalination unit (solar still) for use on lifeboats.

She became a US citizen in 1937.

"Telkes’ inspiring career was filled with success and innovation. She was commissioned by the Ford Foundation and created a solar oven design that’s still used today. She also helped research solar energy at prestigious institutions such as NYU, Princeton University, and the University of Delaware. Telkes earned more than 20 patents and worked as a consultant for many energy companies. It’s no wonder she’s remembered as The Sun Queen," Google wrote in a statement on December 12.

She died in 1995.