Google Doodle marks 200th birthday of John Tenniel, illustrator who brought 'Alice in Wonderland' characters to life

Search giant Google, on Friday, dedicated a special doodle to mark British illustrator and artist Sir John Tenniel's 200th birth anniversary.

Popularly known for his for Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" (1865) and "Through the Looking-Glass" (1872), he was born in London on February 28, 1820, and was knighted for his artistic achievements in 1893.

At just 16, the mostly self-taught artist submitted his first work, an oil painting, for exhibition at the Society of British Artists.

At the age of 20, Tenniel lose the sight in his right eye due to an accident.

He also worked as the principal political cartoonist for "Punch" magazine

Tenniel developed a distinctive style, due in part to his near-photographic memory. It was this unique approach that most likely caught the attention of writer and professor Charles Dodgson

Tenniel’s illustrations have animated the imaginations of children and adults alike for generations. His legacy continues to thrive, as readers cherish these timeless works of art to this day.

The internet behemoth is known to mark landmark occasions and life and times of celebrated personalities with a special doodle on its homepage.