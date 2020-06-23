Google CEO Sundar Pichai 'disappointed' after Trump suspends immigration visas till year-end

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marks the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his disappointment after the US decided to suspend immigration visas till year-end.

Pichai took to Twitter to expresses his views over the topic and said how immigration has immensely contributed to America’s economic success and helped the nation in becoming a global superpower.

He also said that he will 'continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all'.

Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today. Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) June 22, 2020

US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marks the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country.

The White House has said that the measure prolongs the ban on US employment permits to year-end and broadens it to include H1-B visas used widely in the tech industry to ensure American workers take first priority as the nation starts recovering from the economic effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

"H-1B action is temporary but permanent action being taken on reforming the US visa system to one that is more "merit-based," a senior administration official told reporters at a briefing.

Trump is also expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday directing new restrictions on most H-1B, H-4, H-2B, J, and L visas, with some exceptions, lasting through December 31 - "frankly, because of the expanding unemployment," the official told reporters.