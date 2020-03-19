Google celebrates onset of spring with a doodle

Search giant Google, on Thursday, dedicated a special doodle to mark the onset of the spring.

Spring 2020 in Northern Hemisphere will begin on Friday, 20 March 2020 and ends on Sunday, 21 June 2020.

In Sicence, this day is marked as the first day of spring. On this day, day and night will be of same hour- each for 12 hours.

In scientific langaugae, it called "Equinox", the time or date (twice each year) at which the sun crosses the celestial equator, when day and night are of equal length.

This year Equinox will happen on March 19, 20, or 21.

