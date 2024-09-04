Twitter
Watch: PM Modi receives warm welcome as he arrives in Singapore, shows off his 'dhol' skills

Mukesh Ambani Reliance Jio's big move, new prepaid plan offers unlimited calls, 2 GB data daily at just Rs...

Meet man, who once worked in Flipkart, now set to lead Rs 3221 crore turnover company as...

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg arrested at Gaza war protest by…

Anushka Sharma returns from London but where is Virat Kohli?

'Good Salesman': Donald Trump said this about Jeffery Epstein, convicted of sex racket involving minor girls

Trump also said that he would be ready to publish more materials concerning Epstein, if he gets the second chance to serve as the President of the United States

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 06:09 PM IST

'Good Salesman': Donald Trump said this about Jeffery Epstein, convicted of sex racket involving minor girls
During a recent interview on the podcast of Lex Fridman, the former US president, Donald Trump, responded to the current debates on his connections with the deceased multi-millionaire and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Trump again dismissed claims that he visited the island, Little Saint James owned by Epstein, as many other celebrities did.

Trump said Epstein was a good salesman, he was, you know, a hale and hearty type of guy, who was able to lure many people with his wealth and luxurious assets including private islands. The former president said that although he knew Epstein for a long time, he knows many people visited the island and was he was fortunately not one of those guys.

The topics of discussion included the continued fascination with the Epstein case, and the mystery of who was on the island list. Trump, asked why this list has not been disclosed, said: “Yeah, it is very interesting, is not it? It probably will be disclosed,” Trump said, adding: “Probably”.

Trump also said that he would be ready to publish more materials concerning Epstein, if he gets the second chance to serve as the President of the United States.

Epstein’s death in 2019 while in custody waiting trial on charges of sex trafficking has further fuelled public interest in his network and the elites that he was connected to. New court records that were recently made public include several personalities associated with Epstein such as Trump, Prince Andrew, and former President Bill Clinton, but the records did not offer any new information about Trump’s relationship with Epstein.

The Epstein files will continue to be an issue of concern and interest, especially concerning Trump. Whether he will go ahead and release these documents is yet to be seen, but he has at least brought up the issue again and opened up the discussion about Epstein’s life. The effect he has had on those who surrounded him.

