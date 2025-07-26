Good news for travellers, THIS Indian neighbour extends free visa policy for 40 countries to boost tourism, including India, check full list here

This country has now extended its free tourist visa policy to 40 additional countries. The move comes after cabinet approval last week to expand the current list of seven eligible countries to 40.

Sri lanka is recovering from a massive economic crisis, and tourism for the island nation is extremely crucial to boost the economic growth. In a major move, Sri Lanka has now extended its free tourist visa policy to 40 additional countries, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said on Friday. The move comes after cabinet approval last week to expand the current list of seven eligible countries to 40. Although the government expects an annual revenue loss of USD 66 million due to the visa fee waiver, Herath said, the indirect economic benefits from increased tourist arrivals would outweigh the loss. “We have stabilised the economy, and through policy changes in tourism, we aim to ensure steady growth in arrivals,” the minister said.

The Free Visa regime is already in place for nationals of 7 countires, including, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan from March 2023. The countries that are now part of the list of 40 include UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, and many more.

Full list of countries

1. United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

2. Federal Republic of Germany

3. Kingdom of the Netherlands

4. Kingdom of Belgium

5. Kingdom of Spain

6. Commonwealth of Australia

7. Republic of Poland

8. Republic of Kazakhstan

9. Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

10. United Arab Emirates

11. Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal

12. People's Republic of China

13. Republic of India

14. Republic of Indonesia

15. Russian Federation

16. Kingdom of Thailand

17. Federation of Malaya

18. Japan

19. Republic of France

20. United States of America

21. Canada

22. Czech Republic (Czechia)

23. Republic of Italy

24. Swiss Confederation (Switzerland)

25. Republic of Austria

26. State of Israel

27. Republic of Belarus

28. Islamic Republic of Iran

29. Kingdom of Sweden

30. Republic of Finland

31. Kingdom of Denmark

32. Republic of Korea

33. State of Qatar

34. Sultanate of Oman

35. Kingdom of Bahrain

36. New Zealand

37. State of Kuwait

38. Kingdom of Norway

39. Republic of Türkiye

40. Pakistan

(with PTI Inputs)