Good news for travellers, this Asian country is giving away free flights to international tourists, not Thailand, Vietnam, China, India, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, it is...

If you’re planning a trip to Japan and want to explore more than just Tokyo, there’s good news. Japan Airlines (JAL) is now offering free domestic flights to international travellers who book their Japan trip through the airline. Japan has seen a huge increase in tourist numbers since the pandemic, and Tokyo is getting very crowded. But now, travellers can explore quieter, scenic destinations across the country at no extra cost—thanks to this limited-time JAL offer.

If you book your international flight to Japan with JAL and add a domestic flight to the same booking, you can fly to one of JAL’s 64 domestic destinations for free. Options include popular cities like Osaka, as well as lesser-known gems like Sapporo in the north, Beppu's hot springs, or even Yakushima island known for its ancient forests.

This offer is available to visitors from several countries including India, the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, and China. Most travellers won’t need to pay any extra stopover charges, unless they’re coming from North America or China and stay more than 24 hours in their arrival city. Even then, the fee is small.

Travellers can also bring checked luggage—two bags for economy or premium economy, and three for business or first class—making it easy to pack for different types of adventures, whether it’s beaches, mountains, or food tours.

Until recently, many tourists used the Japan Rail Pass to get around. But after the JR Pass became much more expensive in 2023, flying within Japan is now often a better and cheaper option.