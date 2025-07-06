Good news for International students, THIS country eases visa rules, offering 200000 euros to... amid US immigration crackdown

Spain has introduced a special fast-track visa program called 'EduBridge to Spain', to ease down the entry of International students, affected by the recent crackdown on student visas in the United States.

Spain has introduced a special fast-track visa program called 'EduBridge to Spain', to ease down the entry of International students, affected by the recent crackdown on student visas in the United States. Spain has specifically designed this programme for the students in the US, affected by Donald Trump's crackdown on many IVY league universities and International students. Many of the students, associated with the left wing has been denied visa, and visa applications have been make more strict by the US administration. The administration has also approved social media vetting of all international students On the other hand, Spain promises less paperwork to enroll in Spanish universities, attracting affected students.

What is EduBridge to Spain?

'EduBridge to Spain' is a fast-track scheme designed to ease the entry of International students in Spanish universities at any level. The overseas students can transfer at any stage of their studies, from high school to university, and even from Bachelor’s to Master’s. Their previously completed coursework and academic records from their home country will be also recognized, making the transition easier.

Spain is also making efforts to provide faster visa approvals, to not delay the coursework further. The visa will be approved quickly through its embassies and consulates in the US. International Students will be provided with Foreigner Identity Cards (TIE) when they will reach Spain. Students will also be allowed to work part-time, and obtain part-time employment visas.

Spain is also attracting US-based scientists by offering €200,000 in funding per research project. The Science and Innovation Ministry is making efforts to transform Spain into innovation hub.

What are the Challenges?

EduBridge to Spain' looks promising at the front end, but has many hurdles. Firstly, Spain's recent immigration law, which came into effect on may 20, has strict guidelines for student visas. Students must submit their academic documents within a fixed timeline, show proof of accommodation and health insurance, and secure a residence permit quickly.

Secondly, the confusion around student fee has made many students worried. Spanish universities usually take fees in September, but the enrolment costs must be paid in advance, as per reports.

However, apart from challenges, this move can attract thousand of US students o study in Spanish universities. US Students keep Spain at third spot in their top choices for studying abroad. United Kingdom and Italy takes the lead. At least, 20,000 students apply for visas to pursue part of their academic studies in Spain each year.