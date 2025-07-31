Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG changes in Schengen visa, no longer require...

Meet star India cricketer's wife, who is no less than any model, runs a successful business of..., her net worth is Rs...
Good news for Indians travelling to Europe in 2026, EU rolls out two BIG changes in Schengen visa
Travelling to Europe in 2026? European Union has made huge changes in the Schengen visa rule. You will no longer find a Schengen visa stickers on your passport, rather your visa may soon arrive as a barcode on your phone or email. This digitalization ensures that travelling to Europe across man countries can become a lot easier and quick, with less of paperwork. This is a big relief to Indian and UAE tourists, as per Business today. Here's two big updates.
Some EU members like Italy, Greece and France are in favour of a new kind of 'European Tourist Visa', that allows easier travel, cut down a lot of paperwork and cover both Schengen and non-Schengen countries.
The Indian travellers can make use of this new policy, and are likely the most beneficiary. You will no longer require intensive paperwork, and everything will get digitalized and online. Moreover, Indians , with good travel history, are now eligible for longterm visas of up to 5 years under Schengen visa cascade scheme.