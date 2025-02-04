WORLD
These programs aim to address labour shortages in 18 selected communities by providing a pathway to permanent residency
Canada has introduced two new immigration programs to attract skilled workers to rural areas and Francophone minority communities. The Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP) and the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP) were announced by Immigration Minister Marc Miller on Friday. These programs aim to address labour shortages in 18 selected communities by providing a pathway to permanent residency.
Rural Community Immigration Pilot (RCIP)
RCIP is designed to help rural communities struggling to find skilled workers. Many small towns in Canada face difficulties in attracting and retaining workers, which slows economic growth. This program will connect businesses in rural areas with skilled workers who are willing to settle permanently.
Francophone Community Immigration Pilot (FCIP)
FCIP aims to increase the number of French-speaking immigrants in Francophone minority communities outside Quebec. This will help preserve the linguistic and cultural identity of these communities while also addressing job shortages.
According to reports, local economic development organisations in each of the 18 selected communities will work with Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) to:
-Identify key labor shortages in their area.
-Designate trusted employers who can offer jobs to foreign workers.
-Recommend eligible candidates for permanent residency.
Who Can Apply?
To qualify for permanent residency under these pilots, candidates must:
-Have a valid job offer from a designated employer in one of the selected communities.
-Have at least one year (or 1,560 hours) of work experience in the past three years.
-Meet language requirements (CLB 6 for skilled jobs, CLB 4 for lower-skilled jobs).
-Provide an Education Credential Assessment (ECA) if they studied outside Canada.
-Show proof of settlement funds to support themselves and their families.
Healthcare workers (such as nurses and caregivers) will also be eligible for job offers under related roles.
Work Permit for Applicants
Candidates applying for permanent residency under these pilots may qualify for a temporary work permit, allowing them to work in Canada while their application is processed.
The work permit is valid for two years and is tied to the employer who offered the job.
YouTube expands communities feature for more creators: Here's what we know so far
Public holiday in Delhi-NCR for February 5, schools, banks to remain closed due to...
Good news for Indians, Canada launches new immigration pathways for skilled workers, check here
Deva box office Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's cop drama slumps on first Monday, records lower than...
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio rolls out BLOCKBUSTER plan with unlimited calling, 2GB daily data for just Rs...
Who is Akash Bobba? 22-year-old Indian-origin Berkeley alumnus, now part of Elon Musk's DOGE squad
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off new celebration after scoring twice in Al-Nassr's big win, watch viral video
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pose with Aamir Khan at Loveyapa screening; Karan Johar calls it...
South film producer NK Chowdary found dead in Goa
Shah Rukh Khan fixes Suhana's dress at Aryan Khan's directorial launch, netizens react 'just tell her...this is weird'
Priyanka Chopra begins Sangeet practice for 'bhai ki shaadi', Malti Marie colours
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman likely to visit India on THIS date, expected to meet...
This is world's most expensive cow worth Rs 332000000, weighs 1100 kgs, it is found in...
THIS bald Indian bride wins hearts, ditches wig at her wedding, video goes viral
THIS IAS officer found guilty in corruption cases for 11 times, now sentenced to 3 years in prison
'Elon Musk is living example of..': IITian, who gets Rs 1 crore salary, rejects six-day workweek; sparks online debate
Aamir Khan roams on Mumbai streets dressed as a caveman? Here's the truth behind viral video
'I'm a bloody...': Shah Rukh Khan reacts after being asked about his producer duties in Aryan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Why did Donald Trump delay tariffs against Canada for 30 days? Reason is...
Sam Altman India visit: PM Modi to discuss India’s first foundational AI model with OpenAI CEO after Deepseek popularity
Meet IPS officer Kalpana Nayak, IIT graduate, who claims threat to her life due to...
US President Donald Trump agrees to pause tariffs on Mexico, but import taxes still in place for...
Deva box office collection day 4: Shahid Kapoor-starrer action thriller witnesses major drop, earns just Rs...
DNA TV Show: Indian rupee hits all-time low, what will be its impact?
The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan reveals title of Aryan Khan's debut Netflix series, says 'tere baap ka...'
THIS woman was youngest Miss India winner, was threatened by powerful man, killed herself after...
Meet woman who once led Rs 40336 crore company, has Rs 27005 crore net worth, she is India's richest...
What is USAID? Govt agency Elon Musk and Donald Trump want to shut down
IND vs ENG: Jofra Archer's delivery fractures India star's finger, out of action for...
Telugu producer KP Choudhary, known for Rajinikanth's Kabali, found hanging in Goa; suicide suspected
Vijay Shekhar Sharma's company buys Rs 87000000 stake in THIS company to explore...
Delhi Metro train timings changed for THESE 2 days, to start from...
How to Safely Buy Modafinil Online in 2025: A Safe and Smart Guide
Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action over misleading information, Delhi High Court issues notices to...
Meet man, college dropout, who sold his company for Rs 8712335000, now can’t buy...
Rajkumar Hirani reacts to allegations of whitewashing Sanjay Dutt's image in Sanju: 'I was just greedy about...'
DOGE or Dodge? Elon Musk’s govt task force faces criticism over treasury payment cuts using...
Jeet Adani-Diva Shah’s Wedding: Check name of special guests attending the event, not from Bollywood or Hollywood, but…
Prabhas is 'raging storm' in his first look as the divine guardian Rudra from Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa
Amid DeepSeek buzz, OpenAI introduces new 'deep research' tool for ChatGPT
Meet man, son of former MLA who turned chain snatcher due to...
Meet 81-year-old woman who commits crime to stay in prison, reason behind it will SHOCK you
From Loan Portfolios to Fraud Detection: Sandeep Yadav's 17-year journey of transforming financial analytics
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan dine at Madras Cafe to celebrate India's win against England: 'Took pants off...'
Expert Take on Kubernetes: Container Orchestration and Automation
Meet man, MBA graduate, who quit his Rs 2 crore job in US, returned to India to...
Meet actress who married at 15, became mom at 17, was replaced in films with Amitabh Bachchan, scolded Sunny Deol for...
Did Samay Raina take a 'Rekha' jibe at Amitabh Bachchan? Here's the truth
Woman pays Rs 1.7 Lakh rent for small apartment with sink-toilet bathroom, leaves netizens in shock, watch viral video
Sonu Nigam says 'Sarasvati ji did hold my...' as he suffers severe pain during a live performance
Meet Akrit Pran Jaswal, Indian who became 'world's youngest surgeon' at 7, went to IIT at 12, is now working as...
India's most profitable expressway, built 22 years ago, earns Rs 1630000000 annually, toll rate is just Rs...
Sonakshi Sinha's luxurious 4,211 sqft Bandra apartment sold at Rs 22 crore, she bought it for Rs...
Kanye West apologises to Kamala Harris after his sexually explicit...
Indigo passenger claims 2.3 kg weight difference for same bag at Chandigarh airport, airline responds, video goes viral
Lee Joo Sil, Squid Game 2 actor passes away at 80 due to stomach cancer
Best bridal makeup in Varanasi: Beauty Island Varanasi, where elegance meets perfection
How can increased body donations benefit society?
When Aishwarya Rai opened up about premarital sex before marrying Abhishek Bachchan: Broadly speaking, it is...'
SSC GD Constable Exam Admit Card 2025 for February 5 exam released at ssc.gov.in, direct link
Optical illusion: Only those with exceptional eyesight can find the hidden number in this pic
Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani attend IND vs ENG 5th T20I at Wankhede with Infosys co-founder, Narayana Murthy, Rishi Sunak
Meet actor who used to sell t-shirts despite growing up in filmy family, also works as DJ, still unmarried at 48, he is.
CBSE Admit Card 2025 RELEASED: Know how to download CBSE class 10th, 12th hall ticket online
From Rishi Sunak's 'namaste' lesson to MK Raina's walkout, here are unscripted moments from Jaipur Literature Festival
Grammys 2025 organisers skip paying homage to Zakir Hussain, leaves Indian fans furious
Mamta Kulkarni slams Baba Ramdev, Bageshwar Dham; reacts to buying Mahamandaleshwar title for...
Breathing New Air: The future of space fuel is here
Meet Indian-American Chandrika Tandon who won Grammy, IIM graduate, philanthropist, ex-PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi is her...
Meet woman who lives in house bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Antilia, has assets worth over Rs 20000 crore, she is...
Meet Indian-origin artist Radhika Vekaria, who once had trouble just saying her name, now is a Grammy-nominee
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars pay tribute to Los Angeles wildfire victims at Grammys 2025
Who holds maximum stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance? Is it Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani or Anant Ambani...
Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter beats Taylor Swift to win her first Grammy
Grammy 2025: Beyonce scripts history, becomes first black woman to win Best Country Album award
Abhijeet Bhattacharya says Udit Narayan is 'khiladi' after he kisses female fans on lips during performance
New York-bound United Airlines flight catches fire, passenger screams 'please, get us out of here', WATCH VIDEO
Grammy 2025: Kanye West, Bianca Censori escorted out due to 'nude' dress reveal?
Meet man who was married off at 11, became father at 20, cracked NEET exam in 5th attempt, he is now...
Deva Box Office Day 3: Shahid Kapoor's cop drama sees growth despite clash with Sky Force
THIS actor wanted 'one night stand' with Mamta Kulkarni while 'dating' Pooja Bhatt; he is....
ISRO's 100th Mission Faces Hiccup: NVS-02 Satellite's Orbital adjustment hampered by valve malfunction
Sky Force actor Veer Pahariya claps back at trolls questioning his privileged background: 'Phirse janam loon?'
Basant Panchami 2025: Top 10 Saraswati Puja wishes, quotes, greetings for your loved ones
Canada releases list of products covered in retaliatory tariffs on US goods
Meet Santrupt Misra, Ex-HR head of Aditya Birla Group and richest candidate in Odisha’s politics
MS Dhoni to enter politics? BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla spills the beans, says ‘asked him once...heard he was'
IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Full list of records broken by Team India as Abhishek Sharma demolishes England
WATCH: Man's dance on 'Uff Teri Ada' wins hearts, netizens call him 'Indian Michael Jackson'
'Main gussa thi': Eisha Singh reacts to Rajat Dalal comparing her to maid on Elvish Yadav's podcast: 'Hurt hua kyunki..'
Neil Nitin Mukesh reveals being detained at US airport during New York shoot for THIS reason
World Cancer Day 2025: 5 simple lifestyle changes to reduce risk
Little girl's adorable Bihu dance video with mother goes viral, netizens say 'wholesome'
Meet man who impressed Ratan Tata, became general manager from an intern in the company, he is...
Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Prayagraj gears up Amrit Snan today, Yogi government issues 'zero-error' directives
Meet man, once an IITian, cracked UPSC twice to become IAS officer, his name is..., rank was...
Sohum Shah reunites with Hastar, dadi, not for Tumbbad 2, but for THIS film
Deva box office collection day 3: Shahid Kapoor's actioner jumps on Sunday, scores decent weekend, earns Rs 20 crore
IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma's all-round heroics help India beat England by 150 runs, win series 4-1
Rajkumar Hirani reveals THIS person from Aamir Khan's team got offended by 3 Idiots: 'Hum gareebon ka...'