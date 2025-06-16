The goal is to increase tourism, promote cultural exchanges, and build closer ties between the two nations.

In a move to strengthen ties with India and promote tourism, Georgia has relaxed its visa rules for Indian citizens. As per a report by The Times of India, Indian passport holders with valid visas or residency permits from the US, UK, Schengen Area, or Japan can now travel to Georgia without needing a separate Georgian visa. This major change is expected to boost tourist inflow from India, making it easier for travellers to explore Georgia and the beautiful Caucasus region.

For Indian travellers who do not hold visas from the above-mentioned countries, Georgia has introduced a simplified visa application process. To apply, travellers need to submit several documents, including:

-A passport-sized photograph

-A scanned copy of the passport's bio page

-Aadhaar-linked contact details

-A copy of the Aadhaar card

-Financial documents such as a six-month bank statement and three years of Income Tax Returns

-A PAN card

-Proof of employment like a company ID, salary slip, or an employment letter

Georgian authorities have also issued a warning to Indian travellers to use only official government platforms for visa applications. This step is aimed at preventing fraud by unauthorised travel agents and fake websites. Early application is encouraged to ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.

Officials say these new steps are part of Georgia’s larger strategy to make the country more welcoming and accessible for Indian tourists. The goal is to increase tourism, promote cultural exchanges, and build closer ties between the two nations.

By reducing entry barriers and offering a more convenient visa process, Georgia hopes to position itself as an ideal travel destination for Indian tourists and a key gateway to the scenic and culturally rich Caucasus region.