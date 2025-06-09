The country is also known for its strong environmental policies, making it a model for sustainable tourism.

Indian travellers looking for a unique island getaway now have a new destination to explore—Palau. The island nation, located in the western Pacific Ocean, has officially announced visa-free entry for Indian passport holders on short-term visits. This exciting development, reported by Conde Nast Traveller, offers Indians a 30-day visa-free stay in this tropical paradise. The move aims to strengthen cultural ties and boost tourism between India and Palau. As part of this effort, the Republic of Palau has extended the visa-free privilege to Indian citizens, making travel to this lesser-known Micronesian nation easier and more accessible.

Though there are currently no direct flights from India to Palau, the destination is still within reach. According to reports, travellers can fly to Palau via major Asian cities like Manila, Singapore, Seoul, and Taipei. With Air India expected to launch new routes to the Philippines—a country that also allows visa-free travel for Indians—the overall connectivity to the region is set to improve, making Palau even more accessible in the near future.

Palau is a haven for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Surrounded by turquoise waters and lush green jungles, the country is famous for its untouched beauty. Must-visit attractions include the stunning Rock Islands, the otherworldly Jellyfish Lake where visitors can swim among harmless jellyfish, and local museums that provide a glimpse into Palauan history and culture.

For those looking for adventure, Palau is a diver’s dream. The waters around the islands are filled with colourful coral reefs and diverse marine life, offering world-class snorkelling and scuba diving experiences. The country is also known for its strong environmental policies, making it a model for sustainable tourism.

With its visa-free entry, unspoiled nature, and rich culture, Palau is emerging as an offbeat travel gem for Indian tourists.