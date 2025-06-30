A traveller recently shared on social media that he found a hotel for just Rs 160 per night, and his post has gone viral.

If you are someone who loves to travel, one of the first things you check is the cost of stay. But what if your hotel room costs as much as a burger? Yes, you heard that right. A traveller recently shared on social media that he found a hotel in Vietnam for just Rs 160 per night, and his post has gone viral.

The traveller, who is from India, shared his experience of staying in a hotel in Phu Quoc, Vietnam. He said that even though the room was small, it had all the basic facilities: a clean bed, fan, charging points, Wi-Fi, and good ventilation. The hotel staff was also polite and friendly, he added.

As soon as his video hit the internet, people were shocked to learn that it’s possible to get a hotel room at such a low price in a foreign country. Many users compared this to Indian cities.

Travel lovers and budget planners found this quite interesting. Some even said they would plan their next trip to Vietnam because of the rising costs in India.

According to a report by ET, the traveler booked a “Superior Double or Twin Room” at Leaf Hotel Phu Quoc. The room came with a queen bed, free Wi-Fi, parking, and 24-hour check-in. While the actual price of the room was Rs 578.24, a massive 75% discount brought it down to Rs 144.56. After including taxes and charges, the total came to just Rs 159.02.

One of the main reasons for such low prices is Vietnam’s tourism policy and currency value. The Indian Rupee has a high value in Vietnam, and the cost of living there is lower than in India, especially in small towns and offbeat locations.