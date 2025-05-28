Known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and volcanic mountains, the country has announced visa-free entry for Indian nationals under two different categories.

Indian travellers now have another exciting holiday destination made easier to visit — the Philippines. Known for its stunning beaches, crystal-clear waters, and volcanic mountains, the country has announced visa-free entry for Indian nationals under two different categories. According to the Embassy of the Philippines in New Delhi, Indian citizens can now enter the Philippines without a visa for short stays, depending on their eligibility.

Indian tourists can now visit the Philippines for up to 14 days without applying for a visa. This stay is only for tourism purposes and cannot be extended or changed to another visa type.

To qualify for this, Indian travellers must:

-Visit only for tourism

-Have a passport valid for at least six months beyond their stay

-Show proof of hotel bookings or confirmed accommodation

-Provide evidence of enough funds (such as bank statements or job letters)

-Hold a confirmed return or onward ticket

-Have no past immigration issues in the Philippines

A second option allows Indian citizens to stay up to 30 days visa-free if they already have a valid visa or permanent residency from countries like Australia, Japan, America, Canada, Schengen countries, Singapore, or the UK — collectively called AJACSSUK nations.

For this enhanced 30-day visa-free entry, Indian travellers need to:

-Show a valid visa or residency permit from any AJACSSUK country

-Have a passport valid for at least six months

-Show a confirmed return or onward ticket

-Have no negative record with Philippine immigration

Notably, for Indian travellers who don’t qualify under the visa-free rules, the Philippines still offers the 9(a) Temporary Visitor Visa through an easy online system. This e-visa allows a 30-day single-entry visit.

To apply, visit evisa.gov.ph and submit:

A valid passport

A government-issued ID

Passport-sized photos

Proof of accommodation

Return or onward ticket

Proof of financial support

With these changes, travelling to the Philippines has become simpler and more attractive for Indian tourists, opening doors to explore the country's beautiful islands and warm hospitality.