The visa-free travel agreement between India and Russia could further strengthen tourism and business ties between the two nations

Indians may soon be able to travel to Russia without a visa, with a new system expected to begin in the spring of 2025. Reports earlier in June revealed that India and Russia are working on a bilateral agreement to enable visa-free group tourist exchanges.

Since August 2023, Indian travelers have been eligible to apply for e-visas to visit Russia. The e-visa process takes about four days, making it a faster option for Indian tourists. Last year, India ranked among the top five countries for e-visas issued by Russia, with about 9,500 visas granted, as per The Indian Express.

Currently, Indians need to obtain a visa from the Russian Embassy or Consulates to enter the country. The process has traditionally been lengthy and complex. However, Russia’s visa-free program for countries like China and Iran has already proven successful, prompting Moscow to extend similar plans to India.

India has witnessed a steady rise in travel to Russia, with over 60,000 Indians visiting Moscow in 2023—a 26% increase from 2022. Many Indian visitors travel for business purposes. In early 2024, India ranked third among non-CIS countries for business tourism, with 1,700 e-visas issued in just the first quarter.

Currently, Indian passport holders enjoy visa-free access to 62 countries, including popular destinations like Indonesia, Maldives, and Thailand. India ranks 82nd on the Henley Passport Index 2024, which assesses travel freedom based on data from the International Air Transport Authority (IATA).