World

WORLD

Good news for India as trade deal with US to finalise soon due to..., here's what we know so far

The newest American tiff over tariffs with China -- rare earth minerals being the spotlight -- could accelerate the ongoing trade deal between India and the United States, a prominent trade-policy think tank in New Delhi has stated.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 08:39 PM IST

Good news for India as trade deal with US to finalise soon due to..., here's what we know so far
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump (Image credit: Reuters)
The newest American tiff over tariffs with China -- rare earth minerals being the spotlight -- could accelerate the ongoing trade deal between India and the United States, a prominent trade-policy think tank in New Delhi has stated. "China's tighter control over rare-earth exports and a deepening US-China trade war are forcing Washington to rethink its strategy with allies as it seeks reliable partners to build alternative supply chains," Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), told news agency ANI.

The assessment comes barely a day after US treasury secretary Scott Bessent listed India among allies in a "China versus the world" fight over rare earth minerals, which are used in manufacturing magnets crucial to auto, electronic and defence industries. 

Xi Jinping led Chinese administration recently put controls over rare earth minerals, 80 percent of which are controlled by Beijing, which sparked a tariff war with the States. The realignment, hence, could "accelerate a trade deal with India, with the US likely offering 16-18 per cent tariff access, higher than the 15 per cent for the EU and Japan but below the 20 per cent for Vietnam", according to GTRI. 

At present, India faces a 50 percent tariff rate, among the highest levies imposed on countries. In August, US President Donald Trump announced a 25 percent tariff "plus penalty" against India, citing its business with Russia. Later, Trump declared an additional 25 percent tariff against India, taking the total levy to 50 percent, which caused the ties between the two nations to hit the rock bottom for the first time in decades. 

US-India trade talks 

As the ties between the two nations witness a thaw, a trade talk between India and the States is underway, aiming to reach a mutually beneficial outcome. An Indian negotiating team is currently in the US for trade talks. "The engagement between two sides is going on. Ambassador-designate (Sergio Gor) was in India. He met all stakeholders and had good meetings. Negotiating team from India is in the US. They are trying to see if we can have a win-win solution between the two sides," a government source said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

