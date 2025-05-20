The world has taken notice of this historic feat, including the United States. For India, with a large fleet of Russian-origin Sukhoi aircraft, this development has the potential to unlock new doors in the future.

In a big step for military aviation, Russia has successfully tested its cutting-edge Su-57M fighter aircraft with the assistance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the first time. The world has taken notice of this historic feat, including the United States. For India, with a large fleet of Russian-origin Sukhoi aircraft, this development has the potential to unlock new doors in the future.

The Su-57M is the advanced variant of Russia's Su-57 fighter aircraft. During its recent test flight, it was flown partially or completely by AI systems. That is, major decisions on navigation, targeting, and flight control were made by AI rather than a human pilot. Yet, a test pilot named Sergei Bogdan was also in the cockpit for safety reasons. The application of AI ensures quicker decision-making and minimizes risk in combat, thus forming a central component of the future of aerial warfare.

The Su-57M is one of Russia's PAK FA programs initiated in 1999. It is equipped with cutting-edge stealth design, heavy-duty AL-51F-1 engine, and an extended range radar system. These are the reasons why it becomes a formidable rival to America's F-22 and F-35 aircraft. The inclusion of AI increases its strength even more, indicating Russia's dream to dominate military technology.

Notably, India possesses over 270 Su-30MKI fighter aircraft, the backbone of the Indian Air Force. India initially acquired the jets from Russia in 1996, and subsequently, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) began assembling and making them in India. Su-30MKI is a twin-seater, twin-engine multi-role aircraft with a long range and sophisticated avionics.

With Russia's recent achievement in AI-flown aircraft, India can be interested in implementing the same technology for its air force. Upgrading AI-fitted Indian Sukhoi fighters could make them more capable and keep India at the forefront of air combat technology.

While Russia keeps on breaking the fighter jet barriers, India will be helped by its strong defence relationship with Moscow. If India chooses to use AI systems for its Sukhoi fleet, it might be the beginning of a new era for the Indian Air Force, making the skies safer.