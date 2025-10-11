Add DNA as a Preferred Source
WORLD

GOOD news for India as country's exporters to benefit from escalating trade war between US, China—here's how

The escalating trade between the United States and China is likely to benefit Indian exporters, with their shipments to the American market expected to see a rise, experts observe.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 09:02 PM IST

GOOD news for India as country's exporters to benefit from escalating trade war between US, China—here's how
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (From left to right)
The escalating trade between the United States and China is likely to benefit Indian exporters, with their shipments to the American market expected to see a rise, experts observe. Federation of Indian Export Organisations President S C Ralhan said that the imposition of higher tariffs by the US on China will shift demand towards India, as the demand for Chinese goods will decrease in the American market. 

India exported goods worth USD 86 billion (approximately Rs 7,629,838,300,000) to the US in the financial year 2024-25. "We may gain from this escalation," Ralhan said. Notably, the US has slapped China with a 100 percent tariff, effective from November 1, 2025, raising the overall tariff rate to 130 percent. 

"Now this 100 per cent additional tariff on Chinese goods will give us an upper edge, " said a textile exporter, as quoted by NDTV. He added that the higher tariffs by the US on Chinese imports open new doors for India in America. Pertinent to note that the US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, accounting for a bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion, with USD 86.5 billion in exports. 

US-China trade war

The move followed Beijing's recent decision to impose sweeping new controls on rare earth exports, which are significant for US defense, electric vehicles, and clean-energy industries. At present, the US tariffs on Indian imports stand at 50 percent, more than that of China's previous 30 percent. 

