Good news: Corona vaccine will be available for common people in Russia this week

According to a report published in ZeeNews.com, the Russian Academy of Science deputy director Denis Logunov reported that the Sputnik-V vaccine would be released for wider use after permission from the Ministry of Health.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 07, 2020, 05:55 PM IST

Russia will make its Corona Virus vaccine Sputnik-V available for common people from this week. Sputnik-V is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be launched by any nation. It was launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 11. 

According to a report published in ZeeNews.com, the Russian Academy of Science deputy director Denis Logunov reported that the Sputnik-V vaccine would be released for wider use after permission from the Ministry of Health. The ministry is going to start the test of this vaccine in a few days and we will get its permission soon. It is worth noting that this vaccine has been prepared by the Gamalaya Research Institute of Moscow in collaboration with the Russian Ministry of Defense to make adenoviruses a base.

Must obtain permission
Logunov said that there is a definite procedure to authorize a batch of vaccines for civilian use. It has to pass the quality check of the medical watchdog Roszdravnadzor. Between 10 and 13 September, we have to obtain permission to issue a batch of vaccines for civilian use. After this, we will be in a position to release the vaccine to the general public. The vaccine will be distributed under the supervision of the Russian Ministry of Health.

High-risk priority
Logunov further said that in the distribution of the vaccine, priority will be given to such people who fall in the high-risk group. At the same time, according to the results published by The Lancet Medical Journal, Sputnik-V recorded another progress on Friday. The vaccine has been successful in generating antibody responses in all participants in early-stage trials. Two trials for Sputnik-V were conducted in June-July this year and included 76 participants. It is known that Vaccine Sputnik-V is named after Russia's first satellite Sputnik, which was launched by Russia in 1957.

