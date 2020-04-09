Good Friday 2020: Messages, quotes, WhatsApp, SMS to send

The day is part of the Holy Week for Christians and is spent mourning Christ's death.

Good Friday is a religious holiday observed by Christians across the world in memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This year it falls on April 10th.

The day is part of the Holy Week for Christians and is spent mourning Christ's death. The day comes two days before Easter Sunday when the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated.

The two days, Friday and Saturday, are considered part of the mourning period before Easter celebration. While Mass is not celebrated on this days, the 'Way of the Cross' prayers and Bible passage readings are held at churches.

Here are some messages to share with your loved ones.

He showed us the way

He has long been gone

And yet in our hearts

His name shines on….

Wish u a Holy Friday!

Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus

The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice.

He took our guilt and blame upon Himself

So we could be with Him in paradise.

I am the witness

to his fearless death.

I am a token of his

last promise

forgiveness…

I am the CROSS

Blessings on Good Friday

GOOD FRIDAY in my heart! Fear & affright

My thoughts are the Disciples when they fled

My words the words that priest & soldier said

My deed the spear to desecrate the dead

Jesus drew the sinful expectations of the world unto himself…

Absorbed them & bore them on the cross…

His death was the death of sin itself…

Let’s pray to him and make our faith strong…

Have a Blessed Good Friday!

On the Holy day…

May His light guide your path…

May his love grace your heart…

And may His sacrifice strengthen

Your Soul ! Thinking of you on

GOOD FRIDAY….!

He bore it all in silence

Because He held us dear

May He receive our regards

May our Prayers he hear…

Celebrate Good Friday!

May the blessings

Of the Lord

Shine upon you

On this Holy Day

& may he always

Keep you in his loving care!