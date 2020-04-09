Headlines

Good Friday 2020: Messages, quotes, WhatsApp, SMS to send

The day is part of the Holy Week for Christians and is spent mourning Christ's death.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 09, 2020, 10:47 AM IST

Good Friday is a religious holiday observed by Christians across the world in memory of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. This year it falls on April 10th.

The day is part of the Holy Week for Christians and is spent mourning Christ's death. The day comes two days before Easter Sunday when the resurrection of Jesus Christ is celebrated.

The two days, Friday and Saturday, are considered part of the mourning period before Easter celebration. While Mass is not celebrated on this days, the 'Way of the Cross' prayers and Bible passage readings are held at churches.

Here are some messages to share with your loved ones.

He showed us the way
He has long been gone
And yet in our hearts
His name shines on….
Wish u a Holy Friday!

Good Friday marks the slaying of our Jesus
The unblemished lamb, the perfect sacrifice.
He took our guilt and blame upon Himself
So we could be with Him in paradise.

I am the witness
to his fearless death.
I am a token of his
last promise 
forgiveness…
I am the CROSS
Blessings on Good Friday    

GOOD FRIDAY in my heart! Fear & affright
My thoughts are the Disciples when they fled
My words the words that priest & soldier said
My deed the spear to desecrate the dead

Jesus drew the sinful expectations of the world unto himself…
Absorbed them & bore them on the cross…
His death was the death of sin itself…
Let’s pray to him and make our faith strong…
Have a Blessed Good Friday!    

On the Holy day…
May His light guide your path…
May his love grace your heart…
And may His sacrifice strengthen 
Your Soul ! Thinking of you on 
GOOD FRIDAY….!

He bore it all in silence
Because He held us dear
May He receive our regards
May our Prayers he hear…
Celebrate Good Friday!

May the blessings 
Of the Lord 
Shine upon you 
On this Holy Day 
& may he always 
Keep you in his loving care!

