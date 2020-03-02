"Good Boy Mera": Punjabi mom comforting injured dog is the purest thing on internet

A mother's love is the same for all her children, be it human or animal. An adorable Tik Tok video is going viral on social media that shows a Punjabi mom putting a bandage on her injured pet dog's leg and comforting him.

In the video, you can see the woman saying "Syaana bachcha hai na tu", "Good boy hai mera, haina? Hai mera bachcha," as she patiently sits and wraps a bandage around his paw.

The video was first shared by TikTok by user '@kjot96', who revealed that it was filmed in Brampton, Canada.

Now the video has gone viral on social media and people couldn't stop gushing over the bond between the woman and the dog.

The video has garnered over 1.77 lakh views, over 18,000 likes. The lady's heartwarming voice has won the hearts of netizens.

"You are so loving to him. God bless", wrote one user, "Best thing i could watch today with kirtan in background", wrote the other.

Someone added, "Haha this was my mum as well after she said she didn't want any dog in the house." Yet another said, "exactly how i talk to my fur boy! bliss!"