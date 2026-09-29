Goldy Brar on FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list: What are the allegations against him?

Goldy Brar, a leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list with a $1 million reward. Here’s what the FBI alleges.

Fugitive gangster Satinderjeet Singh, widely known as Goldy Brar, has now been included on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI has announced a bounty of up to USD 1 million for information leading to his arrest.

According to a notice released by the FBI on Monday (local time), Singh is wanted for his association with the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group in the role of the North American leader. The group has been allegedly linked to a string of violent crimes including assassinations, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortion, assaults and drug and weapons trafficking, spanning the United States and Canada.

"The FBI has added Satinderjeet Singh to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group, which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California and across the United States and Canada. A reward of up to USD 1,000,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest," the FBI said in an official statement.

What are the FBI allegations against Goldy Brar?

The FBI says Brar is currently based in the US and faces federal charges in California, including RICO conspiracy, extortion-related offences and drug-trafficking conspiracy. He is charged with corrupt organisations conspiracy, conspiracy to interfere with and attempted interference with commerce by extortion, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. The bureau lists several aliases, including Satinderjeet Singh Brar and Satinder Jit Singh Brar.

Brar was among the fugitives identified during Operation Hardball, a years-long US federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups. The FBI alleges Brar was a leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi enterprise and, along with Bishnoi, ordered the 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The indictment also includes the alleged theft of around 520 kg of cocaine in the Los Angeles area. US authorities consider Brar dangerous and have urged the public not to approach him, while US and Canadian agencies continue to cooperate in efforts to apprehend him.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar, whose real name is Satinderjeet Singh, is from Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib, Faridkot region. His education differs, with some reports describing him as a BA graduate and others as a college dropout. His father, Shamsher Singh, was a Punjab Police ASI. Brar was first booked in a criminal case in 2012, according to Hindustan Times, and later moved to Canada on a student visa. He subsequently became closely associated with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and, according to US authorities, went on to oversee the group's operations in North America.