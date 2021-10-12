Golden retriever holds 6 tennis balls in his mouth, enters Guinness World Records Book

Golden retrievers are one of the smartest dogs out of all the breeds. They are known to understand human gestures and emotions and are also super cute and cuddly. This golden retriever is not only a cute furball but also a world record holder.

A golden retriever named Finley, who has been hoarding tennis balls as his favourite hobby, has now earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for holding six tennis balls in his mouth at one time- and looks absolutely adorable doing it.

It is no surprise that Finley has set the record for holding the highest number of tennis balls in his mouth, as he has been collecting and hoarding tennis balls ever since he was a two-year-old. At the age of six, he started holding six balls in his mouth at one time.

The previous Guinness World Record for most tennis balls held in the mouth by a dog was earlier just five balls. Finley broke this record when he was six, in 2020. He has been officially entered in the 2022 edition of the Guinness World Records Book.

The official update on Finley’s Instagram page reads, “BIG NEWS! I can officially say that I am in the @guinnessworldrecords book for 2022! This of course wasn't easy, and certainly felt like forever and a day to accomplish! Thank you to all my friends and fans who have been following my tennis ball journey since the beginning.

His owners recognized his talent ever since he started stealing and stuffing things in his mouth at a very young age. The handsome retriever also has a major fan base on Instagram, where his family posts photos and videos of his daily shenanigans.

The golden retriever has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Record’s 2022 version, which includes a photo of him smiling with his mouth filled with six tennis balls. After setting the world record, a picture of Finley was posted with the caption, “Enjoying retired life now that I have the @guinnessworldrecords.”