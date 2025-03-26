Pakistan government's agency National Engineering Services Pakistan is working closely with the Mines and Minerals Department of Punjab to grab the opportunity and collect pure gold particles from the bed of the river Indus in Attock district of Punjab.

Pakistan has struck gold!

At a time of financial instability, the Islamic nation has found gold deposits worth Rs 80,000 crore on the bed of the River Indus in Punjab. This massive deposit of yellow metal has been found in the form of round gold nuggets scattered over the river bed. These are, in fact, gold placers.

How are gold placers made?

The gold placers are formed when gold particles are released from its source rock by weathering. They are transported downstream by rivers flowing through these deposits due to gravity and are deposited on the river beds when they reach plains.

How did gold flow from India to Pakistan?

Geologists believe, that as the Indus river flows through rocks containing gold in the Himalayas, they broke the rocks by the process of weathering. These rocks are located in India.

These gold placers have been found in rounded and smoothed particles on the bed of the Indus River in the Attock province of Punjab in Pakistan.

Government agencies swing into action

If media reports are to be believed, the government agency National Engineering Services Pakistan(NESPAK), is working closely with the Mines and Minerals Department of Punjab to grab the opportunity and collect these pure gold particles.

Confirming the discovery of gold, Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director of NESPAK told the Dawn that necessary papers are being prepared to give the rights to the interested parties to collect these gold particles from the Indus river.

After the people came to know about the gold deposits, people in places like Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa came out to dig gold from the river. They were stopped and the government agencies made a plan to get the gold deposits through a proper practice.

Gold placers found 6,000 years ago

Incidents of finding gold deposits on river beds is not new. The gold was found in placer form more than 6,000 years ago. This form of gold accounts for more than two-thirds of the total world gold supply. It is about half of the gold mined in the States of California, Alaska, Montana, and Idaho in the US.

Islamabad has struck gold at a time when the Pakistan economy is in shambles and staring at payment default and imports coming to a halt due to a lack of foreign currencies.

IMF Loan to Pakistan

Pakistan secured a loan of $7 billion from the International Monetary Fund last summer to somehow come out of the impending economic crisis. The IMF disbursed $1 billion immediately.

The IMF confirmed on Tuesday that its officials have reached a staff-level agreement with Pakistani authorities. The multilateral agency has agreed in principle to give Pakistan Extended Fund Facility (EFF).