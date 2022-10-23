Gold's Gym owner Rainer Schaller among 6 dead in plane crash near Costa Rica

Photo: Zee News

On Saturday, a small aircraft crashed into the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Costa Rica, supposedly killing all six persons on board. Among them was the German businessman behind Gold's Gym. According to Jorge Torres, Minister of Security, all five passengers are assumed to be German nationals. The pilot was a Swiss national. Authorities in Costa Rica said on Saturday that fragments of the missing twin-engine turboprop aircraft had been located in the ocean the day before. The tiny charter aircraft had Rainer Schaller listed as a passenger on the flight plan. He also owns Gold's Gym and McFit, two of the largest fitness franchises in the world.

"Pieces have been found that indicate that this is the aircraft," Arias said. "Up to now we have not found any bodies dead or alive." The aircraft was a Piaggio P180 Avanti, a distinctive Italian aircraft.

During its flight to Limon, a coastal resort town, the plane disappeared from radar,”ccording to Torres, the flight originated in Mexico.

"Around six in the afternoon we received an alert about a flight coming from Mexico to the Limon airport, carrying five German passengers," Torres said. As a result of bad weather, the search was temporarily called off.

For his work as the organiser of the Berlin Love Parade techno event, Rainer Schaller made headlines in 2010. 21 people were murdered and another 500 were wounded due to crush during the event. According to the authorities, "Schaller's security failed to stem the flow of people into a tunnel while the situation was already severe at the entrance to the festival grounds."

Schaller defended himself against the allegations of impropriety by pointing out that the local government had officially approved his security plan.