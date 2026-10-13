‘Go back, you terrorist’: Muhammad Yunus faces angry expats at New York’s JFK airport

Muhammad Yunus faced an angry reception at New York’s JFK airport, where a group of Bangladeshis confronted him with slogans like, 'Go back, you terrorist'. See viral clip.

Muhammad Yunus, the former head of Bangladesh's interim government, is trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. Several videos of him facing an angry confrontation at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport are doing the rounds. In viral clips, a group of Bangladeshi expatriates is seen shouting at Yunus, with one calling him a 'terrorist' and alleging that he had destroyed democracy in their country. ''You, terrorist, why did you come here? You have destroyed the democracy in my country!'' one man shouted at Yunus in a viral clip.

Take a look

Muhammad Yunus has been spotted at JFK airport, New york. “You, terrorist why did you come here. You have destroyed the democracy in my country!” https://t.co/SjUMUc7WIg — subash kumar (@Krishan10_) October 13, 2026

Reportedly, Yunus arrived at the JFK Airport via a Qatar Airways flight from Doha and was being escorted out of Terminal 8 in a wheelchair when the incident took place. Some people even also shouted “Go back” and blamed him for the deaths of police personnel.

''You killed a thousand people in Bangladesh. You terrorist! You terrorist! You terrorist, why did you come here?... Why did you arrest 200,000 people?... He killed a thousand police in my country. He destroyed the democracy in my country,'' one heckler shouted.

Why did Yunus face such criticism at airport ?

The incident at the airport came against the backdrop of criticism of Yunus' administration during Bangladesh's political transition, after he took charge of the interim government in August 2024 following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ousting after massive protests.

During his tenure, Yunus faced massive criticism from political opponents over the law and order situation, with many accusing him of being responsible for the deaths of thousands and enormous arrests.

After the incident of Yunus being heckled at the airport went viral on social media, Nahid Islam - the Chief Whip of the Opposition in the National Parliament and convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) - came forward and condemned it.

''This terrorist network, active both at home and abroad, must be completely thwarted. The trials of those involved in enforced disappearances and killings during the fascist era, including the July massacre, must be completed and the verdicts swiftly implemented. In addition, the trial of the Awami League as a political party must begin immediately on charges of genocide and terrorism,'' he said.