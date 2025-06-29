Have you ever been to a country that not only offers picturesque sights but also a deep sense of safety and peace? Well, if you're planning your next foreign trip, we have a list of countries you can consider.

The Global Peace Index 2025 -- the world's leading measure of peacefulness, assessing 163 countries that cover 99.7% of the global population -- has been released.

Produced by the institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the Global Peace Index evaluates countries based on 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators, taking into account three key areas which include 1. Level of Societal Safety and Security 2. Extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict and 3. Degree of Militarisation. Interestingly, the lower the score of a country, the most peaceful it is considered. Let's take a look.

Iceland tops the list, India at...

This year, Iceland has topped the list of Global Peace Index, with the score being 1.095. Russia is the "least peaceful" country, ranked 163, given the turmoil amid the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. India, on the other hand, is ranked 115.

Iceland (1.095)

Since 2008, Iceland has been ranked as the most peaceful country in the world. The European country is renowned for its low crime rates and welcoming community. Interestingly, the Iceland police do not carry guns here and guess what, kids can play without outside without any supervision until it's dinner time!

The second is Ireland (with score 1.260), owing to its peaceful international relations, low crime rates and stable political environment. The third is New Zealand while fourth is Austria, with the scores 1.282 and 1.294 respectively.

Switzerland ranks the fifth (with its score being 1.357), thanks to its peaceful internal environment and stable democracy.